It’s Actually Been Cold In Florida (No Really), So Of Course Universal Orlando Is Brr-y Cheerful About

Contrary to popular belief, it does actually get cold in Florida . Having said that, it doesn’t usually get quite as cold in Florida as it has been the last several days. The Sunshine state is dealing with an unusual streak of awfully cold weather, especially this past weekend, which is probably surprising tourists as much as it is the locals. Many of those tourists are probably visiting theme parks, and Universal Orlando Resort is ready for things to get warmer again. Of course, they’ll still find a funny way to deal with the cold.

The Twitter account for Universal Orlando, which is always ready with a good joke, has been focused in recent days not on throwing shade at Walt Disney World , as it often does, but instead it’s just been focused on the weather. The resort is ready for this to be over.

Who do we need to talk to about turning the heat back on? Pls help. ⛄January 30, 2022 See more

Florida is dealing with literally freezing temperatures which is just unusual for Florida, even in winter. While it can get cold, and certainly rainy, in the state, it’s far less likely for things to become just this bone-chilling cold. It’s probably difficult to think of anything else if you’re not used to overnight freezing temperatures, which is why Universal Orlando has been of such a one track mind of late. But at least they’re having fun.

Dear Florida,Why? 🥶 Sincerely,A very cold GlobeJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Florida simply isn't ready to deal with this. While t's not nearly as cold in Florida even now than it is in many other places, this is just not the norm for the people who live here. One of the main reasons that Walt Disney chose Florida for his new theme park, which ultimately turned Orlando into the global tourist destination it is today, is because the weather was so pleasant all year round, meaning that the park would never need to close due to weather. That’s not a concern here, but it likely isn’t the vacation many tourists were expecting. The only time weather is usually an issue in Florida is if there’s a hurricane coming .

Temperatures haven’t been too terrible during the day. It’s mostly the overnight temps that are getting so low you really don’t want to be out in all that. Still, it’s a little on the cold side during the day too, so if you’re going to visit Universal Studios Florida , maybe consider the indoor attractions, or, as the Twitter account suggests, getting a warm hug.

All we want today is a warm hug from E.T. 💙January 30, 2022 See more