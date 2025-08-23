How The Dexter: Original Sin Cast Reacted To Its Un-Renewal And Cancellation: ‘Over ‘N Out’

Dexter is one of the best Showtime shows ever, and those with a Paramount+ subscription have been treated to a number of spinoffs in recent years. While the second sequel series Resurrection is airing now, a prequel, Original Sin, also arrived recently. Unfortunately, Original Sin was cancelled... despite already getting a renewal announcement. And now the cast is reacting to that unexpected turn of events.

This prequel series was popular upon its release as part of the 2025 TV schedule, with longtime fans of the franchise happy to return to Miami Metro... especially with the Original Sin cast doing spot-on impressions of the originals. Plus, who doesn't want to see Sarah Michelle Gellar in Dexter? Unfortunately, the network changed its mind and cancelled the show, and now the cast is reacting. Molly Elizabeth Brown, who played young Deb Morgan, took to Instagram to share a photo dump, with the caption reading:

over n out ✌️ i had the absolute time of my life getting to be Deb even just for a little bit

What a bummer. Like the rest of the actors, Brown found a way to capture the spirit of her predecessor. She had the same foul mouth and rebellious spirit from Jennifer Carpenter's Deb, but we unfortunately won't get to see her develop further into the future Miami Metro Police Officer.

While Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater haven't commented on Dexter: Original Sin's cancellation, a number of other actors have. Alex Shimizu played a young Vince Masuka... including his signature laugh. The actor also posted on Instagram about his experience filming the ill-fated Showtime series. Check it out below:

A post shared by Alex Shimizu (@alex__shimizu) A photo posted by on

Clearly, this series meant a lot to those who worked on Original Sin. And one can only imagine the emotional whiplash of getting renewed and then being cancelled by the network.

Patrick Gibson played young Dexter, and while he hasn't posted his own response to the show's cancellation, he was in the comments section of Shimizu's above post. His response reads:

Love you bro. You are the GOAT!

Despite only running for one season, it sounds like the cast and crew of Dexter: Original Sin developed a close bond in their time on the Showtime series. And now they'll likely have to try a little harder to see each other now that they're not returning to set for Season 2.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another actor who took to social media after the cancellation is Reno Wilson, who played Harry's Miami Metro homicide partner Bobby Watt. He took to IG Story, sharing Shimizu's post and adding:

What a great group of people. We had a good albeit too short run.

I'd have to agree. Season 1 of Original Sin was a blast, but there was way more narrative ground to cover before the characters became the ones we know and love from the original Dexter series. I wonder if we'll get more information about exactly why the network changed its mind and un-renewed the prequel.

While we won't see any more of Original Sin, there are new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection airing now on Showtime. We'll just have to see if Showtime is pumping the breaks on the franchise as a whole.