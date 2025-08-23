I Never Got Emotional Watching Ted Lasso The First Time. Now, I'm Rewatching It, And One Moment Made Me Cry

I’ve watched Season 1 of Ted Lasso with my Apple TV+ subscription at least four times. So on my latest rewatch, I didn’t think it’d made me emotional because I know exactly what’s going to happen. However, the opposite is true. I’ve barely started my rewatch of this great comedy, and it’s already made me tear up.

The First Time I Watched Ted Lasso, I Made It Through Without Getting Misty Eyed

For the record, I’ve been a Ted Lasso fan since Season 1 came out, and every time a new season has been released, I’ve rewatched it, typically with friends or family who haven’t seen the series before. So I’ve seen this first set of episodes the most times.

Typically, I’m focused on Ted Lasso’s funniest lines and the great advice the AFC Richmond coach gives. Like Jason Sudeikis' character, for better or for worse, I chose to really only process the heartwarming moments , and the more emotional beats – while I got them and cared for them – slid into the background.

Well, that didn’t happen this time. I'm only six episodes into Season 1, and it’s got me all kinds of emotional, so let’s talk about why.

The Episode Where Michelle Visits Ted In Season 1 Changed Made Me Very Emotional

Specifically, the episode that broke me was Season 1, Episode 5, “Tan Lines.” In it, Ted’s wife Michelle and his son Henry come to London to visit him. Throughout the episode, Michelle and Ted come to terms with the end of their relationship, as they call “Oklahoma” on each other. As they deal with that, we also see the coach struggle at work as he tries to get through to Jamie Tartt. In fact, he almost uncharacteristically yells at Phil Dunster’s character before his son comes into the locker room.

However, he tries to embrace the changes, both personally and professionally, while not wanting to accept the end of this relationship. During a moment with the team in the locker room, all this collided as Ted said:

Most of the time, change is a good thing. I think that’s what it’s all about. Embracing change. Being brave. Doing whatever you have to so that everyone in your life can move forward with theirs. Maybe it’s the only way you can truly help her be happy…Obviously, by ‘her’ I’m referring to Lady Football.

By the end of the episode, Ted tells Michelle that he’ll be ok if they separate, even though it’s not a change he wants. We then see Ted say goodbye to his now ex-wife and his son, and while he puts on a brave face for Henry, you can’t help but notice the sadness in his eyes. It was that code-switching and truly vulnerable reaction that made me tear up.

This moment alone 100% got me. However, I also think my reaction to this scene shines a light on the different way I’m seeing Ted Lasso as a whole this time around.

I haven’t re-watched it since Season 3 ended , and I think knowing, understanding and loving all these characters' full arcs has added to my emotions. I know Rebecca’s not evil; she’s simply a wounded woman who is trying to feel better after being burned by her ex-husband. I know Jamie isn’t fully a jerk ; he just has never had the support and tools he truly needs. And I know Ted isn’t the optimistic coach we all see him to be all the time. He's nervous and in pain, and it takes a lot of vulnerability and growth for him to really come to terms with that.

Of course, all this was clear from the jump, as my reaction to Season 1 has shown. However, thinking about how much these characters grow from this point on certainly adds to the emotional reaction.

This moment, where Ted and Michelle decide to no longer be together, was the inevitable breaking point the coach was trying to avoid, and seeing it happen broke my heart. However, knowing what’s next for him and that this is the first step toward some major growth made me cry tears of joy too.