‘It’s Remarkable’: Tim Allen Offers Exciting Update on Toy Story 5

Some might still be questioning the existence of another Toy Story, even though there’s still the 2025 movie schedule to get through before it becomes a going concern. However what we know about Toy Story 5 has started to win people over, with the returning cast members being the most important parties on board. And in showing his support, voice actor and comedy legend Tim Allen has offered a pretty exciting update that shows off a “remarkable” look into what the story will be dealing with.

In GMA’s recent interview with the star of Shifting Gears, Allen was a surprisingly open book. Pointing out the fact that he wasn’t exactly given tight guidelines, the Santa Clause icon gave these details on what he’s been doing on the project:

I’ve already begun, I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done… typically with Pixar, they didn’t say I couldn’t say anything but… There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing.

I don’t care how old I am, or what movies I’m currently obsessing over, Toy Story (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is always going to have a special place in my heart. Disney/Pixar’s decades long franchise has always been a bright spot to revisit, tears and all. So to hear that Buzz and Jessie seem to be a huge focus for Toy Story 5’s plot actually kind of goes a long way towards dispelling my own notions that Toy Story 4 should have been the final entry .

That very hot button subject is something that Tim Allen has also kept in mind when making his return to Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit. Allen’s previous enthusiasm for Toy Story 5 showed that the Disney/ABC veteran has definitely moved past those thoughts himself. At the same time, he acknowledged those fears some fans still hold in this same interview, and with this very relatable example:

I’m startled because it’s a big part of my life. I love that character. I’m a sci-fi guy, and I always think with Star Wars, ‘Did you go too far?’ And some people thought we went too far with [Toy Story 4.]

We won’t know if Toy Story 5 has “gone too far” for some time now. That picture won’t be climbing out of the toy box until June 19, 2026. But with the details provided so far, and Tim Allen’s warm remarks about returning to Buzz Lightyear, the wait is one that more people will probably find themselves becoming impatient about. After all, if this idea was good enough to bring Mr. Allen and Tom Hanks back into the recording booth for this upcoming Pixar movie , it's surely a good one, right?

As one would expect, the Toy Story legacy can be streamed through access to a Disney+ subscription