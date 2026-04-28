I’ve Seen Every Godzilla Movie Ever Made. Godzilla Minus Zero Could Be The Most Interesting One Yet

Listen. I've been a fan of Godzilla for my entire life. So, believe me when I say this, but Godzilla Minus One is the greatest Godzilla movie ever made.

And yet, I think its sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, has the potential to be even better. But, this is mostly because I envision it being so different from any other Godzilla movie.

Because there's just something about this sequel that feels different from anything that’s come before it, and I want to talk about that. So, here’s why this year's Godzilla Minus Zero could be the most interesting Godzilla movie yet.

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(Image credit: Toho)

Final Wars Brought Kaiju To New York, But That Movie Was Silly. This Movie Likely Won't Be

Something that doesn't get brought up enough when discussing Godzilla movies is tone. Because as somebody who's watched every era of Godzilla, I can tell you that tone can either make or break a Godzilla movie.

For example, a reason why Legendary's 2014 Godzilla didn't work for me was because the tone was all over the place. Godzilla was supposed to be this existential threat to humanity, and yet, he turned out to be “a good guy” (he certainly wasn't a world destroyer), so the tone was just…confused, I suppose.

However, if I were to describe the tone of Godzilla: Final Wars, I’d call it bonkers. In that film, Rodan came to New York, and it was…well, ridiculous. Godzilla himself also came to New York in Destroy All Monsters, but that was a minor part.

However, we see Godzilla in New York in the teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero, and I get a sense that this won’t be ridiculous. Minus One was a serious movie with an apocalyptic tone, and we have yet to see any Godzilla movie truly give a serious (Japanese) take on the King of All Monsters stomping through New York. So, I'm fascinated to see how that will work, especially since it takes place in 1949.

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(Image credit: Toho)

The Godzilla From Minus One Doesn’t Seem Like The Fighting Type, So What Does That Mean If Another Kaiju Is Brought In?

Not too long ago, I wrote about how I thought Hedorah might be featured in Minus Zero. But, after viewing the latest teaser, fans (myself included) have theorized that King Ghidorah might actually be in the film. And, the thing is, I wonder what a kaiju battle might look like in this version of Godzilla.

Because unlike other iterations, this Godzilla does not seem like the fighting type. He feels more like the massive, lumbering monstrosity in the Godzilla animated movies, which could create an entirely different take on how these kaiju fight.

Plus, if King Ghidorah IS in this movie, what does a version of him even look like in the more grounded world of Godzilla Minus One?

Honestly, I can’t even fathom Monster Zero in this universe, leading me to wonder endlessly how another kaiju would even fit into this story. All I know is, I’m intrigued!

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla MInus One Doesn’t Feel LIke Any Other Godzilla Movie, So Zero Has That Opportunity As Well

Lastly, the main reason I loved Minus One was that it didn’t feel like any other Godzilla movie.

By focusing more on the human characters than Godzilla himself, it felt more like Cloverfield, but set in the past, and in Japan.

Well, Godzilla Minus Zero has that opportunity to feel unlike any other Godzilla movie as well, and that’s including its predecessor. Because while Minus One was a more credible kaiju movie, this could be more sci-fi. I’m not sure how I entirely feel about that, given how much I loved the more realistic take of Minus One, but I trust its director, Takashi Yamazaki, as he’s earned our trust.

So, now I just have to wait and see. I swear, November 6th can’t get here soon enough!