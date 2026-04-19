Why Godzilla Minus One Fans Think The Sequel Will Bring In Another Monster

When Godzilla Minus One hit theaters in 2023, part of what made it so effective was how simple it was, cementing itself as some fans' favorite Godzilla film ever. No tag-team monster fights or overstuffed human stories. Just Godzilla, stomping through postwar Japan like an unstoppable force of nature. It worked. So, now that a sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, is debuting amid the 2026 movie schedule, I think many fans assumed it would stick to the same stripped-down approach. Yet, after the first teaser dropped, some are now thinking another monster is in the mix.

According to a breakdown from Screen Rant, there’s a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it moment in the first teaser's footage that’s raising some eyebrows. We’re talking debris floating in midair, glowing with a strange blue light, and moving like gravity just… stopped working. That’s not something audiences saw in Minus One.

What’s interesting here is that this version of Godzilla has been pretty grounded so far, at least as grounded as a giant nuclear lizard can be. His destruction is heavy in the way it plays out. So, when you suddenly introduce something that looks more at home in some of the best sci-fi movies, it's bound to stand out. And, naturally, fans are connecting dots. The biggest theory? There’s another monster involved.

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(Image credit: Toho Studios)

Now, that wouldn’t exactly be new territory for the franchise. Godzilla has a long history of throwing down with other kaiju. However, for this specific take on the character, it would be a pretty big shift. Minus One deliberately avoided that formula, so bringing in a second monster now would feel like a next step rather than a repeat.

As for who that monster could be, there’s one name that keeps popping up: King Ghidorah. If you’re even casually familiar with Godzilla lore, you know Ghidorah is kind of the big one. He’s usually associated with golden lightning; those attacks are actually called “gravity beams,” which suddenly makes that anti-gravity teaser moment a lot more interesting. Notably, we last saw Ghidora on the big screen in the third entry in the Monsterverse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as part of the American monster film franchise produced by Legendary Pictures.

There’s even a fun little connection with the title floating around. In past films, Ghidorah has been referred to as “Monster Zero,” which makes the whole Minus Zero naming feel a little less random.

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

That said, not everyone is sold on it being Ghidorah. Another possibility is that Toho goes in a completely different direction and introduces a brand-new kaiju. It’s been a while since the franchise created an original monster and, given how fresh Minus One felt, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them try something new again.

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What we do know is that the sequel is set to follow Koichi and Noriko as they deal with what’s being described as an “all-new calamity.” That wording alone suggests the titular monster might not be the only thing they’re up against this time. Of course, it’s worth remembering that this is all speculation. Teasers are designed to get people talking, and clearly, this one did its job. But, if there really is another monster waiting in the wings, it could change the entire feel of the sequel.

After what Minus One pulled off with the franchise, I’m kind of curious to see how the filmmakers found a way to one-up what they’ve done before. It's hard not to wonder if they can keep things new and grounded while also living up to what so many Godzilla fans have come to expect: massive monster fights.

Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters in Japan on November 3 and in the United States on November 6. If you haven't seen Godzilla Minus One yet, know that it's streamable with a Netflix subscription.