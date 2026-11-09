Jack Black At Metallica Is Inspo For How I Want To Live The Rest Of My Life

It’s no surprise that Jack Black would be in attendance at a Metallica show at Sphere in Las Vegas. After all, this is a guy who is famous for singing “You can't kill the metal” with his band Tenacious D. As someone lucky enough to have seen a few shows at the state-of-the-art venue, I can say that watching Black absolutely get down at the show, he’s a model for how I want to live. The power of music truly overtook him, and that’s the best inspiration there is. Oh, and Celine Dion was also getting down next to him, which could be the most random thing about the whole thing. Check it out:

Sporting a very scruffy beard and a backwards hat, the School of Rock star is truly dancing like no one is watching. He’s in the zone, as you might say, hanging on every lyric Metallica frontman James Hetfield is spitting out during the song "Blackened" from their legendary album ...And Justice for All. If you’ve ever seen Metallica, and I have a few times, you know that when the crowd locks in, they really lock in. There’s a reason they’re the most popular metal band in the world, despite some iffy output over the last…well… few decades, if I’m honest.

It’s their live shows, with the imagery and pyrotechnics that really set them apart, and what better venue to provide insane visuals for a frenetic Metallica show? Black is certainly loving it. As a man just a few years younger than Black and of…let’s just say…similar build, I’m left inspired. Like Black, I love seeing live music, and it’s something I never want to get sick of doing, even as I creep towards my AARP-era. Black shows no signs of slowing down, and that’s inspiring, for sure.

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Speaking of inspiring, a couple of seats away from Black is none other than legendary Celine Dion, taking in the show in Las Vegas. Dion is no stranger to Sin City concerts, having performed hundreds of shows in Vegas over the years. She’s one of the city’s most enduring stars, and her show at Caesars ran for almost a decade before ending in 2019. She’s right there, headbanging along with Black and air drumming along to Lars Ulrich.

Black headbanging at a Metallica show is to be expected, but Dion? As the kids would say, that is not something I had on my bingo card. Seeing her at The Eagles, or even The Backstreet Boys at Sphere, wouldn’t be shocking, but Metallica? Yeah, I wouldn’t have seen that coming at all. It’s Black, though, who has my attention.

Black has had a big year on the 2026 movie schedule, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crushing at the box office in the spring, and Jumanji: Open World set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. He’ll also have A Minecraft Movie Squared on the 2027 film schedule, so finding time to release some steam at Metallica is probably perfect before the media blitz he’ll be in for over the next few months.