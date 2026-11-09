Surprise, Emma Watson WAS At The LACMA Event In A Gown That Was Both Fashion And Art

I thought I'd seen most of the celebrity fashion from this year's LACMA Art+Film Gala, but apparently Emma Watson had other plans. The Harry Potter franchise star may be absent from the 2026 movie schedule , but she's certainly been making memorable Hollywood appearances lately. While everyone was busy admiring the outfits worn by Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the A-list guests, Watson attended without attracting nearly as much attention.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, Watson was among the guests celebrating filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins. While other celebrities turned heads in elaborate LACMA outfits , Watson was noticeably absent from several prominent red-carpet fashion galleries. As you can see in the Instagram story she shared (see below), the Little Women actress was dressed like a fiery work of art.

(Image credit: Emma Watson)

Watson wore a striking, floor-length burgundy gown that looked as though someone had poured molten red glass over silk. The fitted, glossy bodice featured a rich crimson neckline and delicate straps draped across her shoulders, while the flowing skirt shimmered with deep red and wine-colored tones. It's a gorgeous look on its own, but the really fascinating part is how the material was created.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As Watson explained in her Instagram Stories, artist Caroline Zimbalist developed the fabric using a biopolymer-based material that's heated, mixed and poured by hand directly onto silk. Plant-derived glycerin gives the material its softness and flexibility, and as the water evaporates, it bonds with the silk to create that unusual, sculptural finish. So, yes, Watson essentially wore a piece of experimental textile art to an event celebrating art. I love this take on celebrity fashion.

(Image credit: Emma Watson)

Honestly, this is becoming something of a pattern for Watson. Back in September, the actress made another unexpected Hollywood appearance at the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art , where she wore a gorgeous little black dress with an unconventional artistic twist. That one incorporated real flowers, carefully attached to a recycled velvet garment. Watson went viral for wearing the dress , as it looked like the flowers were floating across her body. The internet certainly had some fun with that one, especially Harry Potter fans. I have to admit, this latest look is maybe a bit more magical, and my favorite. The woman seems to appreciate a dress with a little more going on than meets the eye.

For that earlier appearance, Watson worked with stylist Jared Ellner and florist Anthony Maslo on a bespoke design featuring orchids, lilies and other blooms. In an interview with Vogue , she explained that the outfit celebrated the natural world and the beauty of things that don't last forever. Even the flowers were preserved afterward. I love that kind of attention to detail, especially when so many celebrity looks disappear into the endless stream of red carpet photographs.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

LACMA seems like an especially fitting place for Watson to continue exploring the connection between clothing and artistic expression. The annual event brings together filmmakers, artists and fashion designers to support the museum's programming. This year's gathering, presented by Gucci and co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, raised nearly $7 million.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There was plenty of fashion to admire, too. Nicole Kidman wore an elaborate Chanel ensemble inspired by Edgar Degas' Little Dancer of Fourteen Years, while Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in an archival Pierre Cardin design. The evening also featured a performance by Rosé, making it a pretty spectacular night even before I learned Watson was among the guests.

What I particularly love about Watson and her recent appearances is that she seems more interested in the creative work behind what she's wearing than making sure she gets captured on camera. She's also been an advocate for sustainable and ethical fashion for years , so seeing her embrace pieces with an artistic story behind them feels pretty fitting.

Of course, it's been quite some time since Watson appeared in a major movie. Her last feature was 2019's Little Women, and she's spoken candidly about why she stepped away from acting . She's since devoted much of her attention to other interests, including philanthropy and her Renais gin business.

That's two surprise appearances in Los Angeles this fall, both at events celebrating art and storytelling. If Watson keeps turning up in outfits with this much thought behind them, I may need to start paying closer attention to her Instagram Stories. Clearly, the usual red carpet galleries aren't telling me everything.