Forget Dunesday, Jack Black Would Like To Get Jumanji In On The Christmas Movie Nickname Fun

Back in 2023 a cinematic event happened named Barbenheimer. This was a name given to the weekend when Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters on the same day, with both projects becoming huge box office hits. We've got another double header coming this December with Dunesday, aka the simultaneous release of both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. It turns out that Jack Black wants to get in on the nickname fun, especially since Jumanji: Open World will premiere just one week after those two blockbusters arrive on the big screen. Yes, he's found an adorable name for it.

Jumanji: Open World's title was revealed during CinemaCon, and there's a ton of hype for what will be the final chapter in the current series. These movies star the legendary Jack Black as Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon, and the franchise's social media shared an A+ video of him trying to give Jumanji his own double feature name. Check it out below:

And just like that Doomanji was born. The School of Rock actor might have struggled to find the name in the above video, but it's got a great ring to it. Unfortunately, combining Jumanji and Avengers: Doomsday means that Dune 3 ended up on the cutting room floor.

As previously mentioned, technically Open World isn't releasing on the same day as those other titles. Dunesday will go down on December 18th, while the new Jumanji will follow suit on Christmas Day. Still, all three titles will be in theaters at around the same time. Only time will tell how they each perform at the box office.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, Disney, Marvel Studios)

There's a ton of hype surrounding both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The upcoming Marvel movie will be the first big crossover event since Endgame, so fans who watched the Marvel movies in order are super invested in what The Russo Brothers will bring to the table. The same can also be said for the third Dune movie, especially after Denis Villeneuve's first two book-to-screen adaptations were Oscar-nominated successes. Both of those franchises have lots of fans, who will presumably head to theaters when they're released on the same date in December.

It should be interesting to see how Jumanji: Open World performs at the box office while competing with these two huge titles. Obviously, it'll provide a family-friendly movie option over the Holidays, and both of its predecessors did well in theaters. Doomanji is nearly upon us, and only time will tell if Jack Black's franchise ends up going out with a bang.

Jumanji: Open World hits theaters on December 25th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The last two movies are streaming now with a Hulu subscription, to make sure to catch up and see Black in all his comedic glory.