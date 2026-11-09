We’ve Seen The Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Chiefs Videos, But I Can’t Get Over The Fan Reactions

Unless you were somehow away from the TV and the Internet yesterday, doubtless you’ve already seen the footage of Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs Stadium. That in and of itself wasn’t a surprise, but her bringing her old pal Karlie Kloss to the game was. People spotlighted the video of them hugging like it might never happen again.

🫂| Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss hugging at The Chiefs game today! https://t.co/JTkBuYbp2gNovember 8, 2026

Obviously, this is huge news in the Swiftie fandom. There were thousands of comments online across multiple social media platforms related to the celebrity friends. I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that Karlie Kloss was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s behemoth wedding over the summer. Sure, like a thousand people were invited to that wedding, but it did seem to indicate the relationship may have been more positive than the fanbase thought when rumors she wouldn’t be invited ran around .

Now, they’re just two pals hanging out and hugging in public at an NFL game, and the fans who have followed their friendship over time cannot get over it. One even compared it to The Hunger Games making a comeback with Sunrise on the Reaping.

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kaylor spotted in public. katniss everdeen on the big screen next week. we’ve never been so back and also never left https://t.co/C2JLyXx2P6November 8, 2026

Another fan pointed out that fans who always liked Taylor and Karlie are probably having a great day.

actual footage of the kaylor headquarters right now: https://t.co/OeGMPfuaukNovember 8, 2026

One noted it’s a monumental day for Swifties when any news about the two friends comes up, though some also noted it was “not the timeline” anyone expected this week.

At the end of the day it’s the friends you text when Karlie and Taylor act upNovember 9, 2026

Obviously, not everyone was super happy about the reunion. There had been many previous rumors about Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss and their allegedly “strained” relationship. The two had been practically inseparable for a really long time, but Kloss also had a longstanding relationship with Scooter Braun, and when the music producer was in a feud with Swift , things reportedly soured.

Taylor obviously went through and re-recorded a bunch of her music before obtaining her masters , then went through another falling out with Blake Lively amidst the It Ends with Us star’s lawsuits surrounding the movie and its director, Justin Baldoni. (Though some reports indicate that relationship may have been strained prior.) Somewhere in that time window, Taylor and Karlie have apparently been friendly, again.

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Of course whatever really happened, that’s not going to stop the rumor mill, which has always been rife with Karlie and Taylor rumors, and someone humorously pointed out Taylor’s publicistTree Paine is gonna have some hard days coming up.

tree paine for the next year https://t.co/j5v0ZEXdBGNovember 8, 2026

We’ll have to wait and see, but for now it looks like there's no bad blood, and given other surprises (Tom Cruise, anyone?) I can't wait to see who Swift brings to Travis Kelce's game next.