Elizabeth Holmes' Partner Just Admitted To A Wild You Can See Everything Deleted Scene I Didn’t See Coming

You Can See Everything is the most talked-about movie on the 2026 movie schedule, and for good reason. There are many WTF moments that people have latched on to. There is one, it seems, that was left on the cutting room floor that Billy Evans just told the world about via X. It turns out, according to Evans, Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, got into a wrestling match with co-director Nathan Fielder. As wild as the movie got, this was not something I expected would happen, nor would I have expected it not to make the final cut.

Fielder is known for doing a lot of, let’s say, unconventional stuff in his projects, and that certainly holds true in You Can See Everything. Evans, for his part, seems to have been all in on going for it, too. There’s that now-infamous scene of Evans in the shower, a scene that he claims wasn’t his idea, disputing the claims of co-director Lance Oppenheim. Then there is this scene, as described by Evans on X:

I really wish they'd kept the scene where I wrestled Nathan, Borat style. Full top mount. His little Canadian frame struggling beneath me. I thought he was in on the joke. Until he wasn't. Imagine realizing that in camera.

Not only that, but according to Evans, Fielder ended up in the pool at the rented beach house where Evans and Holmes lived in the weeks leading up to Holmes’ imprisonment on fraud convictions and where most scenes with Evans and Holmes were filmed. Evans explains in a follow-up tweet after being asked if the two of them were naked:

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Clothed. But Lance Oppenheim asked him to: 1) stand by the edge of the pool 2) remove his phone and monitor 3) look up Then I tossed Nathan into the pool. Borat wrestling ensued. I thought it was a bit. It wasn't.

He doesn’t go further into how it wasn’t a bit, or that Fielder was surprised by it. Honestly, knowing Fielder, I’d be pretty surprised myself if Fielder wasn’t in on it with Oppenheim. I guess anything is possible.

Evans also teased that there is a lot more that didn’t make the movie, saying in another tweet:

This literally wouldn't make the top 10 best deleted scenes. We didn't hold back. We showed them everything. You saw what they wanted to show you.... It was a wild experience. Hate us, [love] us, the truth or lack thereof is in the edit.

It’s hard to imagine that a director’s cut with added scenes could be better than the theatrical cut that we’ve all seen now, but if Fielder and Evans wrestling isn’t one of the top 10 best scenes left out, then I really hope the home release of You Can See Everything includes a lot more! Meanwhile, the film is closing in on a $100 million haul at the domestic box office, and that is just as astonishing as anything left out of the movie.