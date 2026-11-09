I Knew The Warner Bros. Merger Would Lead To Major Changes, But I Didn’t See James Gunn Being Replaced
Gunn departs after Supergirl and Clayface hit theaters.
The superhero genre is wildly popular, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn pivoted to DC as the co-CEO of the studio. It's only been four years since he took the job and kickstarted the new DCU, but he and Peter Safran have already been replaced. I knew the Warner Bros. merger was going to result in some changes, but I didn't see this coming.
For the past few years, Gunn has been methodically crafting the new DCU, both in theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. While the first few projects from Gods and Monsters have been released, a new report by THR claims that Gunn and Safran are stepping down as co-CEOS ,and being replaced former Marvel exec Jeremy Latcham. Talk about a change in leadership.
James Gunn took to Instagram to share his own response after this news broke, shocking superhero fans. His statement starts:
Per THR, Safran and Gun will end their time at co-CEOS of DC Studios on December 1st. Their four years at the studio resulted in the formation of a new shared universe, and the release of movie titles Superman, Supergirl, and Clayface, as well as TV shows Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, and Lanterns. Gunn is also directing Man of Tomorrow, which is expected to hit theaters next summer. Later in the director/writer/producer's statement on IG he got real about his time at the head of the studio, posting:
Gunn admits that he'll miss being the warden of the DCU, but also seems excited to go back to filmmaking rather than running the entire studio. In addition to bringing Man of Tomorrow to theaters, he's also a producer on The Batman: Part II and the forthcoming TV series The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Neither Gunn nor the report by THR give one specific reason for this change of the guard, but it certainly sounds like the Suicide Squad director is happy to be back behind the camera, rather than in a board rom.
You can see James Gunn's full statement about leaving his gig as co-CEO of DC Studios below:
Gunn's comments about missing his loved ones in some ways echoes what his wife Jennifer Holland told CinemaBlend earlier this year. Namely that he puts loved ones in his projects so he doesn't have to spend as much time away from them.
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There are a few factors that might have gone into this decision. To start, there's Warner Bros.' merger with Paramount, which will likely influence a number of staffing changes for the newly formed company the Skydance Corporation. The DCU has also had a few missteps as of late. Supergirl struggled at the box office, while Lanterns was the subject of some backlash. The newest movie venture Clayface took #1 at the box office, but some people were disappointed it didn't have any real connections to Batman or the greater shared universe.
We'll just have to see how the new leadership affects the DCU as a whole, and the original plans for the shared universe. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters will be Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters July 9th, 2027.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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