Elle Fanning Ran Into One Of Jack Black’s Friends After She Revealed Her Crush On Him (And It Didn’t Go Like She Expected)

There are many reasons to love Elle and Dakota Fanning, from their incredible acting performances at all ages, to some of the hilarious stories they share about growing up together as former child actors . But I think one of my favorite things about the Fanning sisters though is their slight obsession with the actor Jack Black. After Elle Fanning revealed her celebrity crush on the Nacho Libre actor in a now-viral video, she ran into one of his friends in public, and the interaction was not what she expected.

For context, last year, the sibling acting duo took turns interviewing each other during Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test. At one point, while Elle Fanning is hooked up to the detector, her sister slides a picture of Black across the table, and it all comes spilling out. The Margo’s Got Money Troubles actress starts blushing immediately, calling Black “sex on legs.”

Black’s humble response to the funny comments were as expected. However, what was unexpected was this story from Dakota Fanning on the podcast Happy Sad Confused (as shared to YouTube ) about the time a friend of Black and his wife's approached the sisters in an airport:

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Elle and I were at the airport in a lounge and this woman came up, who's like best friends, I think, with his wife. And Elle was like, ‘I'm so sorry. Like, this has gotten out of hand.’ And she was like, ‘No, we love it.’ Like, she wanted to take a picture. She was like, ‘No, no, no. We love it. We think it's so funny.’ Dakota Fanning

Oh, I just know the Sentimental Value actress was mortified. There is clearly no ill will towards her from Black, but Fanning had yet to hear what his wife, musician Tanya Haden, thought of the matter, until this random airport interaction.

I guess it’s a good thing Haden and her friends get a kick out of Fanning’s obsession. Obviously, Fanning’s just got an innocent crush on the Jumanji actor and is not actually trying to steal him away. After all, it was her own boyfriend who alerted the public about her celebrity crush, shouting to Black at the 2024 Golden Globes about how he is Fanning’s “hall pass.”

Even though this cute obsession has become somewhat of a viral internet inside joke , Dakota Fanning says her sister is still worried about what the School of Rock star thinks. She explains:

Elle's, like, gotten embarrassed about it. I think she revealed too much of her true feelings about Jack. She's nervous that it's made him uncomfortable. Dakota Fanning

Most likely, the A Complete Unknown actress is stressing over nothing. As previously mentioned, Black actually has seen the infamous lie detector video where both Fanning sisters admit their overwhelming attraction to him. In a very Jack Black fashion, he joked about Fanning having Goblin Dysmorphia , a term he seemingly coined to explain her crush on him.

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While I do feel bad that Fanning feels like she no longer has control over this narrative, I think she should just lean into it. Clearly, everyone else involved realizes it’s all in good fun. I personally love that lie detector interview from the Fanning sisters because it once again reiterates for fans that celebrities are just like us normal everyday people. They too have celebrity crushes to get shy about, and I wouldn't be surprised if there are a lot more people who share Fanning’s Jack Black obsession than she realizes.