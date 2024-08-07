Jack Black Says He Still Loves Tenacious D. So What’s Going On With The Group After Trump Joke Brouhaha And Canceled Tour?
The famous rock duo was embroiled in a controversy.
Jack Black’s many movies are surely well known to many moviegoers, but some may not be aware that the actor is also a celebrated musician. He’s been able to channel most of his musical talent through Tenacious D – the rock comedy duo he formed with Kyle Gass. The two have toured steadily over the years but, more last month, their plans hit a bit of a snag after Gass came under fire. The singer and actor made a joke about former U.S. President Donald Trump, leading his and Black’s group to cancel their upcoming tour and go on hiatus. Black recently emphasized his love for the D and also shed some light on what might lie ahead for the fan-favorite group’s future.
What Did Kyle Gass Say About Donald Trump That Stirred Up Controversy?
Tenacious D’s controversial situation was set in motion back in July during one of the duo’s concerts. A clip from the event was posted to the Internet and showed Jack Black asking Kyle Gass to make a birthday wish. Gass then responded with the following remark:
Said statement was a reference to the reported assassination attempt on the former U.S. President, which occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July. The Elf alum’s viral joke surfaced only a day after Donald Trump was hit by a bullet. As noted by ET, Kyle Gass released a statement shortly after, apologizing and calling his remarks “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.” He also stated that he doesn’t “condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.” Jack Black later commented on Instagram, saying:
The School of Rock star had long remained mum on any details regarding the future of the D after sharing his statement. But, now that he’s broken his silence, his comments may have fans breathing a sigh of relief.
How Did Jack Black Address The Future Of Tenacious D?
Jack Black recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie, Borderlands (which opens this month as part of the 2024 movie schedule). The comedian caught up with ET at the event, during which he was asked to send a message to fans of his iconic rock comedy group. While his statement was brief, he did make a notable confirmation:
So it would appear that the D will return, though when or how that happens remains to be seen. One has to wonder if Jack Black will have the time to fit his responsibilities to the group into his schedule any time soon. He’s been incredibly busy as of late, having promoted Kung Fu Panda 4 earlier this year and wrapped production on another upcoming video adaptation, the blockbuster Minecraft. (Interestingly, it was seemingly teased that a Tenacious D reunion may happen in that latter movie, but that’s just speculation right now.) Aside from that, Black also plays the eponymous role in the upcoming film Dear Santa. Needless to say, he’s been booked and busy but, if we go by his latest comments, it seems he’ll be ready to get back to his music at some point after the Donald Trump situation.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.