Jack Black Says He Still Loves Tenacious D. So What’s Going On With The Group After Trump Joke Brouhaha And Canceled Tour?

Jack Black’s many movies are surely well known to many moviegoers, but some may not be aware that the actor is also a celebrated musician. He’s been able to channel most of his musical talent through Tenacious D – the rock comedy duo he formed with Kyle Gass. The two have toured steadily over the years but, more last month, their plans hit a bit of a snag after Gass came under fire. The singer and actor made a joke about former U.S. President Donald Trump, leading his and Black’s group to cancel their upcoming tour and go on hiatus. Black recently emphasized his love for the D and also shed some light on what might lie ahead for the fan-favorite group’s future.

What Did Kyle Gass Say About Donald Trump That Stirred Up Controversy?

Tenacious D’s controversial situation was set in motion back in July during one of the duo’s concerts. A clip from the event was posted to the Internet and showed Jack Black asking Kyle Gass to make a birthday wish. Gass then responded with the following remark:

Don't miss Trump next time.

Said statement was a reference to the reported assassination attempt on the former U.S. President, which occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July. The Elf alum’s viral joke surfaced only a day after Donald Trump was hit by a bullet. As noted by ET , Kyle Gass released a statement shortly after, apologizing and calling his remarks “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.” He also stated that he doesn’t “condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.” Jack Black later commented on Instagram, saying:

I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.

The School of Rock star had long remained mum on any details regarding the future of the D after sharing his statement. But, now that he’s broken his silence, his comments may have fans breathing a sigh of relief.

How Did Jack Black Address The Future Of Tenacious D?

Jack Black recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie, Borderlands (which opens this month as part of the 2024 movie schedule ). The comedian caught up with ET at the event, during which he was asked to send a message to fans of his iconic rock comedy group. While his statement was brief, he did make a notable confirmation:

I love Tenacious D... We had to take a break, but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes. We'll be back.

So it would appear that the D will return, though when or how that happens remains to be seen. One has to wonder if Jack Black will have the time to fit his responsibilities to the group into his schedule any time soon. He’s been incredibly busy as of late, having promoted Kung Fu Panda 4 earlier this year and wrapped production on another upcoming video adaptation , the blockbuster Minecraft . (Interestingly, it was seemingly teased that a Tenacious D reunion may happen in that latter movie, but that’s just speculation right now.) Aside from that, Black also plays the eponymous role in the upcoming film Dear Santa. Needless to say, he’s been booked and busy but, if we go by his latest comments, it seems he’ll be ready to get back to his music at some point after the Donald Trump situation.