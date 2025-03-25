James Bond Fans Can Finally Rejoice With First Forward Momentum After Weeks Of Up And Down Announcements

News
By published

A Quantum of Solace has appeared.

Daniel Craig stands with a determined expression, in front of his car trunk, in Quantum of Solace.
(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

It’s kind of amazing how quickly we’ve seen rumors and speculation fly surrounding the James Bond movies. Though the 2025 movie schedule still won’t see 007 returning to theater screens, reports of Amazon-MGM’s James Bond plans ramping up suggested that a big reveal was in the air. Sure enough, we’ve now gotten confirmation that the new producing team to succeed Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson has been hired.

The previously suggested team of Spider-Man veteran Amy Pascal and Harry Potter stalwart David Heyman are now officially the new heads of the Bond Cinematic Legacy. As revealed by an official press release from Amazon-MGM Studios, this hire would seem to be the launching pad to putting James Bond 26 onto that rumored fast track for a 2027 release. Making their first official statement, Pascal and Heyman has this to say about their latest undertaking:

James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.

For someone who not only follows this series professionally, but also has a huge investment as a fan, I think this hiring represents a pretty substantial pivot in the future of Commander Bond.

More to come...

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Vin Diesel pictured smiling in The Last Witch Hunter, next to Michael Caine shown gesturing in conversation.

'This Is My Son!’: Michael Caine Gushes Over Friendship With Vin Diesel In New Book
Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Rocks A Truly Wild Mustache In Photo Dump From New Movie

Stuart and Denise at Howard&#039;s home in The Big Bang Theory.

The Cast Of The Latest Big Bang Theory Spinoff United For Photos, And Fans Are Hyped
See more latest
Most Popular
Stuart and Denise at Howard&#039;s home in The Big Bang Theory.
The Cast Of The Latest Big Bang Theory Spinoff United For Photos, And Fans Are Hyped
Alan Ritchson in Reacher looking curious and Seth Rogen in The Studio looking with interest and care.
Reacher Apparently Has A Fan In Seth Rogen, And He Has An On-Brand Way Of Watching It
Vin Diesel pictured smiling in The Last Witch Hunter, next to Michael Caine shown gesturing in conversation.
'This Is My Son!’: Michael Caine Gushes Over Friendship With Vin Diesel In New Book
Benny Blanco talking about relationships on the On Purpose podcast
'I've Always Been Like This': Benny Blanco Shared His Thoughts On Being A Good Romantic Partner, And I Can See Why Selena Gomez Fell For Him
Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine
Hugh Jackman Rocks A Truly Wild Mustache In Photo Dump From New Movie
Logo for Mortal Kombat 2 with dragon head and green eyes
After Mortal Kombat 2's First Images Revealed Karl Urban's Johnny Cage And More, The Street Fighter Movie Got Bad News
Jessica Simpson in interview on Extra
‘I Felt Like I Was Constantly Letting People Down’: Jessica Simpson Gets Real About Trying To Find Success Alongside Britney Spears And Christina Aguilera
Sydney Sweeney looking up and smiling in Anyone But You.
Why Fans Think Sydney Sweeney And Her Fiancé Are Broken Up (Again)
Garcelle smiling in a confessional for Season 14 of RHOBH
After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais Announces She’s Leaving The Show, Jennifer Tilly, Heather Dubrow And Fans Speak Out
Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Michael Buble on The Voice.
Adam Levine Took Shots At Blake Shelton On The Voice Again, But I Was Surprised To Hear Michael Bublé Has A Much Bigger Reason To Hold A Grudge