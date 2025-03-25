James Bond Fans Can Finally Rejoice With First Forward Momentum After Weeks Of Up And Down Announcements
A Quantum of Solace has appeared.
It’s kind of amazing how quickly we’ve seen rumors and speculation fly surrounding the James Bond movies. Though the 2025 movie schedule still won’t see 007 returning to theater screens, reports of Amazon-MGM’s James Bond plans ramping up suggested that a big reveal was in the air. Sure enough, we’ve now gotten confirmation that the new producing team to succeed Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson has been hired.
The previously suggested team of Spider-Man veteran Amy Pascal and Harry Potter stalwart David Heyman are now officially the new heads of the Bond Cinematic Legacy. As revealed by an official press release from Amazon-MGM Studios, this hire would seem to be the launching pad to putting James Bond 26 onto that rumored fast track for a 2027 release. Making their first official statement, Pascal and Heyman has this to say about their latest undertaking:
For someone who not only follows this series professionally, but also has a huge investment as a fan, I think this hiring represents a pretty substantial pivot in the future of Commander Bond.
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'This Is My Son!’: Michael Caine Gushes Over Friendship With Vin Diesel In New Book
Hugh Jackman Rocks A Truly Wild Mustache In Photo Dump From New Movie