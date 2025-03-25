James Bond Fans Can Finally Rejoice With First Forward Momentum After Weeks Of Up And Down Announcements

It’s kind of amazing how quickly we’ve seen rumors and speculation fly surrounding the James Bond movies. Though the 2025 movie schedule still won’t see 007 returning to theater screens, reports of Amazon-MGM’s James Bond plans ramping up suggested that a big reveal was in the air. Sure enough, we’ve now gotten confirmation that the new producing team to succeed Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson has been hired.

The previously suggested team of Spider-Man veteran Amy Pascal and Harry Potter stalwart David Heyman are now officially the new heads of the Bond Cinematic Legacy. As revealed by an official press release from Amazon-MGM Studios, this hire would seem to be the launching pad to putting James Bond 26 onto that rumored fast track for a 2027 release. Making their first official statement, Pascal and Heyman has this to say about their latest undertaking:

James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.

For someone who not only follows this series professionally, but also has a huge investment as a fan, I think this hiring represents a pretty substantial pivot in the future of Commander Bond.

