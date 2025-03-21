Amazon-MGM's James Bond Plans Are Allegedly Ramping Up, And I Think People Are About To Be Shaken And Stirred With Rumors About The Release Date And More

Forgive my sounding like a broken record, but I wouldn’t expect 007 to return on the 2025 movie schedule . With the current tumult and dealing potentially shaking up how James Bond 26 is going to be handled, there’s no promising leads on when that might end. However, two massive steps towards the eventual result do look to be in the works, which could yield some powerful results.

Not only does Amazon-MGM Studios reportedly have a producing pair in mind to run the show, but we also have a potential budget and release window. It's all subject to one very important event taking place in the near future, so let's dig into what's supposedly going on in the world of Bond, James Bond.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

I hope you like your martinis dirty, as this entire story needs to be taken with as much salt as possible. Apparently the buzz about all of this kind of started after The Sun reported that clandestine sources have discovered a "fast track" plan for the next James Bond adventure.

Intel specifies an alleged release date a release date "before the end of 2027," and with a budget of £250 million. Those of you thinking that Amazon-MGM Studios would skimp in the name of savings should have no problem with that development, especially with this unnamed agent throwing in these further details:

The writers’ rooms are being assembled in the hope of recouping their investment ASAP. Amazon wanted Bond for a number of reasons and one of them was to earn revenue."

It’s also noted that the proposed Bond 26 budget is even higher than No Time to Die’s estimated £220 million production spend. Piling that on top of Amazon-MGM’s rumored 00-price tag , as well as studio partners Universal and Warner Bros. holding stake in future theatrical releases, and that investment talk makes a lot of sense.

The fun doesn't end there, folks, as another publication has allegedly discovered the names of the producers that may succeed Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as 007's franchise stewards. For this, you just might need a refill on that liquid refreshment.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Amazon-MGM Studios Has Two Producers Rumored To Run Their 007 Operation

If the latest news out of Variety is accurate, former Sony chairman/Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Harry Potter/Paddington producing veteran David Heyman are both “in talks” as Amazon-MGM Studio's overseers. While I anticipate some fan tensions over this decision, it’s also kind of comforting if you look at it the right way; especially with Ms. Pascal being attached to this crucial shift.

As noted in the reporting cited, she was running the show at Sony during most of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies , and she continued to operate in the realm of the MCU’s Web-Slinger through her Pascal Pictures. Her familiarity, combined with David Heyman’s resume on working with two British literary icons, feels primed to put this next era on the right foot forward.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, those who are still stung by the existence of the defunct Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and/or the incomplete Fantastic Beasts film cycle are probably rushing in to counter that point. As those projects feel akin to popular opinions on Quantum of Solace and Spectre in the mouths of fans, that's going to be a huge counter.

Amy Pascal’s more recent resume is any indication, I think there are two young actors you should be keeping an eye on when it comes to competing to be the next 007. However, before we get into those weeds, let's talk about the major catch that stands in the way of any progress, like Jaws trying to block Roger Moore's 007 from passing.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The Gigantic Catch That's Holding Up Amazon-MGM's James Bond Era

Don’t get your hopes or hollering too high just yet though, as this crucial hypothetical decision has to wait until the massive Amazon-MGM James Bond deal is finalized. As one could predictably assume that all involved want to jump into production on the 26th Bond movie with great haste, this is a very important juncture.

Getting all the T’s and C’s straight is something that’s led to previous 007 delays setting records in all the wrong ways. That proposed 2027 time frame doesn’t sound too off, as even Casino Royale director Martin Campbell’s opinion of how things would shake out had that sort of milestone in mind.

I know this is all rumored, but between producers in talks, a speculated budget and a seemingly doable release window, I think we’re the closest we’ve ever been to Bond 26. Which means I think we can start talking about whose stock may just rise on the (James) Bond Market.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television / Left Bank Pictures / Netflix)

If This Deal Goes Through, There Are Two James Bond Contenders You Should Watch

I wonder if someone had an inside tip on this news, as the recent Bond Villain betting odds included Spider-Man/Challengers alum Zendaya into the mix as a candidate. Both of those properties saw Amy Pascal’s steady producing hand influencing how things panned out, and they establish ties between Ms. Pascal and two potential Commander Bonds.

First off, Challengers co-star Josh O’Connor has been talked about as potentially slipping into the tuxedo in recent years. Which means that Steven Spielberg could go 2 for 2 in making another James Bond happen, as the two are working on a picture due out summer 2026.

It would be rather wild if that potential Bond 26 scenario came to pass, as we shouldn’t forget that story about how Steven Spielberg encouraged Daniel Craig’s 007 process by pushing his Munich star to reach for that martini.

(Image credit: Sony/Tri Star)

However, don’t count out previous frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who recently worked under Amy Pascal’s auspices on the current Netflix streaming hit Kraven the Hunter. With a lot of juice behind his candidacy, and several rumors that suggested he was practically cast by Barbara Broccoli herself, this alternate link could see a stronger case made to snag the MCU vet.

It’s still anybody’s guess, as again, the Amazon-MGM deal needs to be finalized before the studio can make any of the moves proposed above. Perhaps that’ll give Mr. O’Connor enough time to put in a good word with his potential future bosses, as his current project could see both composer John Williams and director Steven Spielberg’s 007 dream jobs become a reality.

For now, we'll just have to do like the man of the hour, and make sure our martinis are cool while we encourage our heels to do just the same. Bond 26 is still going to need patience, but at least there's an indication that it won't take all the time in the world to get here.