James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water Just Hit Another Box Office Milestone As It Gets Closer To Becoming The No. 1 Movie Of All Time

As its seventh week in theaters comes to a close, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to smash at the box office, and break records, as it just became the fourth-biggest movie of all time. This happened when James Cameron's long-awaited sequel officially surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens after surpassing $2.075 billion at the global box office.

According to Variety, the Star Wars film topped out at $2.064 billion during its theatrical run in 2015.

This milestone also means James Cameron's movies hold three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, with Titanic sitting in third place, and the original Avatar in first.

More to come...