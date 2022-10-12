James Wan And Blumhouse’s M3gan Is Already Getting The Meme Treatment After The Wild Trailer Drops

James Wan already freaked out audiences with his Conjuring spinoff Annabelle about a cursed doll. Now this horror filmmaker gives us another story similar to that one, but more on a sci-fi range and like that Black Mirror episode that featured Miley Cyrus as an artificial intelligence doll. James Wan and Blumhouse’s M3GAN has been getting the meme treatment after the film’s wild trailer dropped.

While Child’s Play’s Chucky has terrified audiences since the 1980s and most recently with Syfy's Chucky TV show , I don’t think this killer doll ever busted any moves before killing anyone as MG3AN has. The Conjuring ’s James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed up again for M3GAN, which is about an artificial intelligence doll made to protect the inventor’s niece from physical and mental harm, only to eventually get out of control. But when the film’s horror trailer came out, YouTubers already predicted a particular scene of M3GAN dancing before going after her victims would be a meme and they were right! In this Twitter meme below, we see M3GAN dancing with repeated flashes of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s outrageous reactions.

Another Twitter post had someone post a GIF of M3GAN dancing, and captioning that she and her friends were dancing to Taylor Swift’s "It’s Nice to Have a Friend" remix that was in the trailer. I never would have thought a Taylor Swift song would ever make its way into a horror trailer.

A hilarious tweet shows a short video of M3GAN dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s "Her" with the caption “Annabelle, your days are numbered.” Well, we already agree that Chucky is the better killer doll , so I’d have to agree with this.

This funny post has Lois from Family Guy asking angrily, “Who the hell is this bitch?” with the caption “Annabelle right now.” Sorry, Annabelle, but it looks like M3GAN could end up dethroning you at least on the social media front.

One more trending tweet had someone post a video of M3GAN dancing to Beyoncé’s "Alien Superstar," captioning that Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to M3GAN. Maybe James Wan can eventually give audiences an Annabelle vs. M3GAN spinoff in the future? That'll be an interesting ride.

