Jamie Foxx Has Seen Will Smith’s Emancipation, See His Sweet Message Of Support

While it’s been months and months since the 2022 Academy Awards, there's continued discourse surrounding the event, specifically the moment where Will Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face. After staying out of the public eye for quite some time, Smith has recently started making appearances on social media and IRL, especially while promoting the release of his new movie Emancipation. Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to see the upcoming drama , and posted a sweet message of support– complete with pictures.

Emancipation is one of the many Will Smith projects that was seemingly put on hold after The Slap, but it’s gearing up for its release this December. While the public will have to wait longer to see the historical thriller on Apple TV+, Smith has been having private screenings with some famous friends ( including the LA Lakers ). Jamie Foxx is one such guest, and he posted his reaction to the movie on Instagram . Check it out below:

Talk about some high praise. It seems like Jamie Foxx was quite moved upon seeing Will Smith star as Peter in Emancipation. As you can see in the comments, he put a ton of praise on Smith himself, who might be gearing up for a professional comeback thanks to the upcoming movie. Luckily for moviegoers, we only have to wait another month and change to judge this highly anticipated project for ourselves.

Jamie Foxx shared his love for Emancipation and Will Smith over on his personal Instagram account, which has a whopping 15.3 million followers. In addition to praise for the movie’s “gut wrenching” storytelling, he also included some photos from his screening. In it we see Foxx posing with Smith himself, alongside others like producer Datari Turner. The third image is just Foxx and Smith, which seems like a sweet peek into their friendship.

Emancipation comes to us from Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, and was written by William N. Collage. Based off a gripping true story of a slave named Gordon aka "Whipped Peter", who escaped a plantation. Photographs of his back scarring from a near-fatal whipping became widely circulated in the midst of the abolitionist movement, and continue to educate on the horrors of racism and slavery from this time in American history. The movie’s trailer recently arrived online, you can check it out for yourself below,

Clearly Emancipation is going to be a powerful movie experience for those with an Apple TV+ subscription , with praise from celebs like Jamie Foxx seemingly confirming this for moviegoers. We’ll just have to wait and see how the movie performs with critics and audiences alike, and whether it manages to get any attention this coming Awards Season.

Ever since Will Smith’s infamous slap, his booming career has seemingly come to a screeching halt. A number of his projects were put on hold, while he resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for a decade. But if Emancipation is as great as folks like Jamie Foxx are claiming, will the public and critics find a way to move past the drama? Only time will tell.