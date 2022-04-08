Will Smith's Punishment From The Academy Over Chris Rock Slapping Incident Has Been Revealed
By Sean O'Connell published
Has justice been served?
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had to do something after Will Smith walked on stage during the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock, a presenter, for making a tasteless joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Today, the Academy announced that Smith officially has been “banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years.” This verdict follows Smith’s own decision to resign from the Academy one week ago today.
In a statement released on Friday, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stated:
Deadline has added Will Smith’s response to the Academy’s decision, stating:
Commentary regarding “the slap” has been consistent since the moment that Will Smith walked on stage at the Oscars and struck comedian Chris Rock following a G.I. Jane joke that ignored that actress’s struggle with alopecia. There are very few official accounts of what happened after Smith’s attack on Rock, and the comedian declined to address it during recent stand up performances (he’s currently on tour). Smith did apologize to Rock, though members of both men’s camps have downplayed any real resolution to this serious issue.
Depending on whom you listen to, Will Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after he struck Chris Rock but refused to go. We also were told that police arrived on the scene and were ready to escort Smith from the premises, until Chris Rock decided not to press charges. We saw many celebrities approaching Will Smith in the room following the slap, and Denzel Washington opened up about advice he gave Smith, all in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
Does this punishment fit the crime? You can count on more commentary and analysis about the 10-year banishment of Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards and related events. For now, though, a decision has been made, and Smith has accepted it.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.