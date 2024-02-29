Jared Leto Drops First Look At Tron 3, And There's One Big Detail I Need To Talk About

Greetings Programs! The road to Tron 3 feels like it’s taken forever, with some huge and exciting steps landing in the recent past. As the upcoming Disney movie is currently in production, details are still somewhat scarce in terms of what to expect. So leave it to Jared Leto to not only break some news about the movie, but also to drop a huge detail that I seriously need to talk about.

It’s fitting that Leto himself would be the one to confirm Tron 3’s title, seeing as Leto previously leaked the title by accident. But now it’s confirmed that we can officially call this three-quel Tron: Ares, as well as the fact that director Joachim Rønning’s new installment will be arriving in theaters in 2025!

And with all of that out of the way, I need you to take a look at Jared Leto’s official announcement message. Not only is there a neat piece of art involved, but there’s a pretty massive detail I need to talk about as a result. But first, here’s that reveal:

Are you seeing what I'm seeing, Programs?

Tron: Ares will hit theaters at some point in 2025; so we’lll just have to keep our eyes and ears open for updates in the meantime. End of Line.

More to come…