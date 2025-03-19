Vin Diesel Honored Fast And Furious Co-Star Gal Gadot At Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, And Of Course, The Word ‘Family’ Came Up

The Fast & Furious franchise isn’t just brainless action movies about high-speed chases and gravity-defying stunts—it’s about family. And no one embodies that more than Vin Diesel. The Fast X star recently took the stage to honor his longtime co-star, Gal Gadot, as she received her well-earned star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While the ceremony was a celebration of the former Justice League star’s incredible career, the Groot performer’s speech took a personal turn as he reflected on their deep bond over the years. Naturally, the word “family” made an appearance.

During the event, Diesel spoke about what made the Israeli-born actress so special—not just how she crushed her first major movie role –but as someone who became a genuine part of his life. As captured by Variety in videos posted to their official X account, the XxX star opened up about how much she means to him and his loved ones. He said:

Two minutes, really? How can I talk only two minutes about this angel, Gal? Where would I start? Or, how deep would I go? You’re gonna hear… a lot about this incredible actress, her accomplishments. What I’m going to talk about is my family member, Gal Gadot.

The Wonder Woman star joined the Fast franchise in the 2009 fourth entry as Gisele Yashar, quickly becoming a fan favorite. But beyond their on-screen chemistry, Diesel explained how Gadot became integral to his real-life family. He shared a touching story about how even his mother saw something special in their bond:

The reward for me, after the movie came out [Fast & Furious], she became friends with my mother because my mother said, ‘The best thing about the movie was your chemistry with Gal Gadot.’ And that was the beginning of the whole future of Fast & Furious.

From there, their friendship only deepened. The Iron Giant voice actor recalled how Gadot was by his side during some of the most important moments in his life—when his children were born and, heartbreakingly, after the tragic death of Paul Walker .

Struggling to hold back tears, Diesel revealed just how much her support meant to him:

Because Gal was there when my daughter was born, and she was a part of me becoming a father, she was also part of my son being born and was just Aunty Gal, to my kids. We are very about family. Everyone makes it a meme, but it’s very real—we are very about family… After Pablo, after Paul, left… Gal was the first one at my house to wipe my tears. I just love her so much.

The Fast & Furious alum has built an incredible career beyond the franchise, leading blockbusters and superhero movies. With the live-action Snow White remake hitting theaters soon, where the actress is in her wicked era as the Evil Queen , it’s clear her star is only continuing to rise—both on the sidewalk and in Hollywood.

Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot are set to reunite in their Fast & Furious roles, as hinted at the end of Fast X. As always with Vin Diesel, the focus returns to one theme—mi familia. And would we want it any other way? I think not.

