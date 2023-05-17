Jeanne Du Barry Premiered At Cannes, And Critics Have Thoughts About Johnny Depp’s First Post-Trial Movie
Johnny Depp is back.
The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the defining events of 2022, and after a six-week courtroom circus that included screaming fans and therapy alpacas, the actor is moving forward with his acting career. More specifically, he’s moving forward with Jeanne du Barry, a French period drama starring Maïwenn (who also directs) as the title character who begins a scandalous romance with King Louis XV (Depp). The movie premiered May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival, and the critics are weighing in on Depp’s post-trial return to acting.
While some thought it controversial to show Johnny Depp’s new movie as the opener of the esteemed event, trade outlet Variety reports that the French festivalgoers welcomed him back with a seven-minute standing ovation. So what are the critics saying about the film and his performance? Let’s take a look at the reviews.
Peter Debruge of Variety finds Johnny Depp “decent, if distracting” opposite Maïwenn in what he calls a super-tame portrait of King Louis XV’s last mistress. The review states:
Damon Wise of Deadline similarly calls Jeanne du Barry the “PG version” of the courtesan’s story, noting that the vignette format makes the movie feel more like watching a life in retrospect, rather than the outrageous love affair of the title character. As for Johnny Depp, the critic makes note of his visual appeal in a role light on speaking parts, writing:
Ben Croll of IndieWire grades the movie a B-, emphasizing that Maïwenn is the star of this film, not Johnny Depp — which is sure to disappoint some but should be no surprise, given the movie’s title. The critic goes on to say that Depp leaves a “strangely scant impression” in the movie that runs out of steam awfully fast. The review concludes:
“Tasteful” might not be the first adjective you expect to describe a story of a torrid love affair, but that’s what Jordan Mintzer of THR says about Jeanne du Barry following its Cannes premiere. Despite jaw-dropping costumes, the casting of Johnny Depp and Maïwenn’s own assault allegations, the film itself is kind of bland, the critic says:
Steve Pond of The Wrap agrees that the movie has lots of style but little energy, opining that Jeanne du Barry isn’t strong enough to grab attention away from the real-world headlines of its leading actors. The critic continues:
Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen following the huge trial with his ex-wife was certainly a talker on Cannes’ opening night, regardless of the tepid responses from critics. Jeanne du Barry hit theaters in France on May 16 — the same day as its Cannes premiere — however, there is no information regarding a theatrical run in the U.S. at this point. To see what is coming to the big screen soon, you can check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann