Cannes Director Defends Johnny Depp's Jeanne Du Barry Coming To The Festival: Not A ‘Controversial Choice’

Johnny Depp has had a long and wildly successful career as a character actor, with a number of truly iconic films on his resume. But he’s made more headlines recently over his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the various allegations the two actors have made about each other. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently in the midst of his professional comeback, with his first post-trial movie set to debut at Cannes. And the director of that festival recently defended the movie Jeanne Du Barry making its debut there, saying it’s actually not a “controversial choice.”

Depp and Heard’s defamation got its verdict back in September, with the Edward Scissorshands actor largely being the victor in court. Since then their legal teams have finally settled , and agreed on how much money the Aquaman actress will pay her ex. Johnny has stayed busy with a number of projects since then, but Maiwenn’s Jeanne Du Barry will mark his first return to the big screen. Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux recently spoke to Variety about being the home for that project, saying:

I don’t see Maiwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case. We only know one thing, it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case. But the movie isn’t about Johnny Depp.

There you have it. It looks like Fremaux doesn’t think that Cannes debuting Johnny Depp’s movie is cause for much controversy. And he’s citing the legal outcome of the defamation case as just one reason why it was a no-brainer to include the new film by Maiwenn in the current season. We’ll just have to see how that project is ultimately received by the film community as a whole.

Smart money says conversations surrounding new Depp vehicles like Jeanne Du Barry will be brought up for the foreseeable future, whenever he’s involved in a new project. Because while the verdict of the defamation case was largely in his favor, there are some folks out there who don’t want to see the 59 year-old actor return to the spotlight in this way. After all, both he and Amber Heard made some very serious allegations of abuse against the other while taking the stand.

While Jeanne Du Barry was the first movie that the Sweeney Todd actor filmed after his trial was completed ( and broadcast on TV ), he’s been keeping busy with other projects. That includes touring as a musician with his friend Jeff Beck ( who recently passed away ), and appearing in high profile events like the VMAs and a feature during Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty Show .