I know I can't be the only one who watched the trailer for Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Christmas movie The Man with the Bag and had the instant urge to revisit a certain '90s holiday comedy, which also happened to star the Terminator actor. If you have a hankering for Jingle All the Way, or are just looking for a way to kill some time between now and when The Man with the Bag debuts (for everyone with a Prime Video subscription), you can catch the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie streaming for free right now.

Jingle All the Way (1996)

A truly fun Christmas movie, Jingle all the Way stars Schwarzenegger as a workaholic dad who's desperately trying to secure the most coveted toy of the holiday season for his son. His efforts to get a Turbo Man action figure for little Jamie in time for Christmas lead to a series of holiday-madness shenanigans. In addition to Schwarzenegger, the cast also includes Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson and Jim Belushi.

Stream Jingle all the Way for free on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The Man With The Bag (Coming Soon to Prime Video)

Adam Shankman's upcoming comedy has Schwarzenegger playing Santa Claus this time around, with Alan Ritchson's character, a thief, along for the sleigh ride when he's enlisted to help Santa with a heist to steal back his Christmas bag. It sounds... well, ridiculous, but in the exact kind of way I want a Christmas movie starring these two actors to be. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, check it out below.

Stream The Man with the Bag on Prime Video starting December 2.