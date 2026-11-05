It’s That Time Of Year When More Wild Will Ferrell Elf Stories Are Coming Down The Pipeline
'Tis the season for wild Elf stories!
The holiday season has officially begun, and while there are dozens of upcoming Christmas movies to watch, it’s always nice to revisit some of the best Christmas movies ever made, like Elf. Despite the Will Ferrell flick being over 20 years old, there are still so many stories coming out that have never been told before. Now, even more stories are coming out thanks to a new behind-the-scenes book co-written by Elf costar Andy Richter, titled Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic.
Back in 2020, the classic Christmas film was featured on an episode of the Netflix docuseries The Christmas Movies That Made Us. Fans learned a lot of behind-the-scenes facts about the Jon Favreau-directed flick, including the dark ending the film almost received. Elf super fans already know that a large chunk of the interior scenes of the film were shot at an abandoned mental institution. Part of this was to keep costs down since the film was made on a $33 million budget. Richter talked about it with Us Weekly:
Money wasn’t the only reason for the unusual filming location, according Ritcher told the outlet. The studio and soundstage space was limited due to a“big vampire movie” that was filming at the same time, so the production design team behind Elf made the unusual filming location work. It turned the space into the Gimbels department store, Greenway Press, and the Hobbs’ apartment. As magical as the locations looked on screen, some actors still found filming at the semi-functioning mental hospital unsettling, including Richter, as he said in the interview:
While filming aimed to stay on the abandoned side of the hospital, portions of the location were still occupied by patients. It’s unclear if any patients actually saw Ferrell traipsing around in his iconic green costume inspired by Rankin/Bass’s elves in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, but Ritcher did speculate about what they might have thought if they caught a glimpse of the SNL alum:
Ferrell himself had some apprehensions about the costume the first time he tried it on, so it’s valid for Richter to consider what outsiders who had no idea a Christmas movie was being filmed next door might have thought. Thankfully, it all worked out, and Elf continues to be a holiday movie must-watch for families.
Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic is available at bookstores now, but if you want a more instant Elf fix, you can stream the film with an HBO Max subscription. And who knows, maybe Ferrell will dress up as Buddy the Elf once again to help promote the book.
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Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.
Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.
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