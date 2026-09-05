My (New) Favorite Comedy Parody Is Streaming For Free

Anytime the best parody movies of all time are the topic of conversation, a lot of the same “greatest hits” that we all know and love get namechecked, from stalwarts like Airplane! And The Naked Gun to more modern faves like Popstar and Black Dynamite. But here is where I will argue for a 2026 movie release to be added to the list. No, not the Wayans’ brothers latest Scary Movie sequel, but The Napa Boys.

Written by comedians Nick Corirossi and Armen Weitzman, with Corirossi serving as director, The Napa Boys isn’t just a parody of one kind of movie or genre stereotype. The comedy sends up high-ish-falutin' fare like Sideways while also paying direct and disgusting homage to high school and college gross-out comedies of the ‘80s and ‘90s. (Did I mention it’s as hilariously cringe as cringe gets?)

Anyone who already feels inspired by my words here can stream The Napa Boys for free on Tubi, and if you don’t come away agreeing it’s one of the best free movies streaming, well…I guess I’m sorry, because I know it isn’t for everyone. For anyone who isn’t yet convinced, let me explain a little more.

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(Image credit: Magnolia Entertainment)

The Napa Boys Is Brilliantly The "Fourth" Movie In A Fictional Franchise

An idea that doesn't get utilized that often, presumably because it's a difficult one to crack, The Napa Boys presents itself as the in-universe third sequel — full-title: The Napa Boys 4: The Sommelier's Amulet — in a series of films about wine-loving friends and their wacky adventures. Which means from the jump, the movie's character are referencing past events and characters that the audience is entirely unaware of. But everyone knows the Napa Boys in this reality, to the point where Weitzman's Miles Jr. has adapted their foibles into graphic novels.

The "Boys" in question are Miles Jr., Corirossi's Jack Jr., Nelson Franklin's Kevin, Mike Mitchell's Mitch, and Stiffler. (Sound familiar?) The latter isn't around for this adventure, however, with Jamar Malachi Neighbors stepping into his stead. His character's name? Stiffler's brother. That's not even the squad's only twist, so to speak, as Sarah Ramos' nosey-wosey Puck also tags along as the first "girl" in the group.

The bonkers concept (which fully carries on throughout the entire movie) is handled amusingly, and somehow never gets as corny as movie and TV scenes where two characters share a "memory" in which they lay out every single that happened solely for the audience's sake.

(Image credit: Magnolia Entertainment)

It's Both Wildly Over The Top And Weirdly Understated

The plot centers on a wine competition that the Boys definitely want to win, even if they can't get out of their own way long enough to make it easy on themselves. Which leads to the most gleefully gross and juvenile joke/sequence of the movie, and it's probably the best litmus test for any viewers who may still be on the fence until that point. And that same maximal thread extends to other elements, like the sniveling dingus villain played by Paul Rust, named Squirm. He's the absolute worst and best all at once.

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Doughboys co-host and Birthday Boys vet Mike Mitchell is very good at playing "the dumb guy," but is almost dangerously stupid here. Meanwhile, Corirossi's Jack Jr. is like every aggressively horny dude character smashed together

Beyond himself, all Jack Jr. wants is to get his virgin friend Miles Jr. laid following the deaths of his wife and child. (Yeah, he's a widow and father who's still a virgin. What of it?) In the face of all the magnified chaos surrounding him, Weitzman somehow pulls off an understated performance that's still every bit as awkward and yeesh-worthy as everyone else's.

(Image credit: Magnolia Entertainment)

So Many Great Comedians In The Cast

Even beyond everybody noted above, The Napa Boys boasts a solid lineup of funny AF people who pop in and out of the nutty story. Here's a quick rundown of everyone else, from Jay and Silent Bob to breakout Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry.

Jason Mewes

Kevin Smith

Harley Quinn Smith

David Wain

Vanessa Chester

Beth Dover

Riki Lindhome

DJ Qualls

Steve Agee

Chris Aquilino

Ray Wise

Ryan Perez

Ivy Wolk

Natasha Leggero

Mike Hanford

To pour too much more out of my critical decanter would be to give too much away altogether, and The Napa Boys is a treat best enjoyed blind and without too much foreknowledge. So drink yourself blind and start watching!

No, wait. Don't go blind, and don't do anything long enough to cause that. Just stream The Napa Boys for free on Tubi now.