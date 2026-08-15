I Really Need To Talk About A Forgotten '80s Schwarzenegger Flick Where He Takes On The Mob

Ask any mega fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger what his three best ‘80s films are, and I guarantee you'll get the following three movies: Conan the Barbarian, Predator, and The Terminator.

Sure, somebody might swap Conan for Commando (the best action movie ever), or The Running Man (and I wouldn't fault them for it since it's definitely one of the best sci-fi movies of the ‘80s), but Predator and The Terminator are certified locks, and I dare you to find somebody who says otherwise.

That said, the one Arnold flick from the ‘80s that I NEVER hear anybody talk about (well, besides Red Heat) is 1986's Raw Deal, where Arnie takes on the mob. I'm not saying it's a hidden gem or anything like that, but it should still be talked about. Here's why.

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Schwarzenegger Goes Undercover For This One

One of my absolute favorite Schwarzenegger movies is 1994's True Lies, where Arnie spends almost the entire movie undercover. Now, since True Lies is a James Cameron film, it's expertly paced, hilarious at times, and an action-packed extravaganza. Raw Deal is not, but Schwarzenegger does go undercover. That said, what the latter lacks in great pacing and hilarity, it makes up for in the action department.

In this film, Schwarzenegger plays a former FBI agent named Mark Kaminsky who gets removed from the force…for reasons... However, when the FBI tries to build a case against a mob boss, they need to bring in Kaminsky since there’s a mole in the force who keeps giving away the locations of their witnesses.

Kaminsky fakes his own death and goes undercover as a former ex-con who gets in deep with the mob (kind of like The Departed, though not as enthralling). This is all in an effort to take the mob down from the inside, which he does with aplomb and just how you’d expect from Schwarzenegger in the ‘80s, i.e., like a wrecking ball.

Again, it’s nothing I’d call special, but if you love Arnie and you haven’t seen this one, then you’re doing yourself a disservice, since it’s different enough (with the added mob elements) that it’s worth a watch.

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His Acting Is Exceptionally Bad In This One, Which Means It's Awesome

As a huge fan of Arnold who’s watched every single one of his movies (with Total Recall being my absolute favorite), I’m just going to come out and say it: Unlike his contemporary, Sylvester Stallone, who’s shown glimmers of being a good actor (Especially in my beloved First Blood), Schwarzenegger has never, in his entire career, exhibited acting chops that would even put him in consideration for an award.

I’ve always loved him for this reason. Because Arnold is not like any other actor, and no other actor is like him. In fact, the worse his scripts are (and Raw Deal’s script isn’t the most polished), the more Schwarzenegger has to lean into his natural charm, and he does so with gusto in this film.

With his hair slicked back for most of the movie, and him putting on an almost smarmy charm, Schwarzenegger‘s acting is pretty bad in this one, which means it’s awesome, since it truly does feel like the entire movie centers around his performance.

His line delivery is even more stilted than usual, and even his one-liners sound a little forced. However, Arnold powers through it all, and he makes this film enjoyable, even despite itself. That’s just the power of Schwarzenegger.

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In The End, It's Not The Best Schwarzenegger Movie, But It Shouldn't Be Forgotten, Either

So, do I understand why nobody really talks about Raw Deal anymore? Sure, it’s one of the weaker Schwarzenegger films.

But should it be forgotten? Hell no, as it has its fun moments, and it’s not a total wash (In fact, I’d much rather watch this than a series like FUBAR).

I’d also say it’s only for true Arnie fans, as most other people won’t get much out of it.

Even so, even a “bad” Schwarzenegger movie (and no, The Last Action Hero is NOT a “bad” film) is still pretty enjoyable. So, watch Raw Deal if you haven’t already! It’s worth your time…if you’re a mega fan, that is.