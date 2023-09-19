2023 Christmas Movie Schedule: What's Streaming And Airing On TV

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year — and I’m going to ignore the fact that much of the country is still running our air conditioners — because we are about to be inundated with holiday-themed TV movies to carry us through the cold winter months. These fun flicks are chock-full of holiday spirit, and this year’s lineup will feature many of the actors we’ve come to expect, including Lacey Chabert (in a reunion with her Party of Five brother Scott Wolf ), Candace Cameron Bure and Luke MacFarlane . So get your fireplace cleaned out, stock up on egg nog and start marking your calendars for this year’s Christmas movie offerings.

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed a lot of the scripted television we’re used to seeing in the fall, holiday TV movies seem to be unaffected , likely since they’re often filmed so early in the year. We’ll update the list below as networks including Lifetime, GAF, BET+, Max and others release their schedules. For now, what you'll find below is what Hallmark has in the works...

October 2023 Christmas Movie Premieres

Many people think October is a month for spooks, scares and all things Halloween, but others prefer to keep it cozy and start getting into the holiday spirit. This month’s offerings include the return of Grey’s Anatomy’s Jaicy Elliot for her second Hallmark Christmas Movie, Joyeaux Noel, and what appears to be a nod to the classic ‘80s movie Mystic Pizza in Mystic Christmas. It even features William R. Moses from the 1988 film, proving that there’s plenty of reasons not to overthink these Christmas movies .

Friday, October 20

Checkin’ It Twice - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21

Where Are You, Christmas? - Hallmark - 8 p.m .ET

Sunday, October 22

Under the Christmas Sky - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 26

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27

Christmas by Design - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday October 28

Mystc Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29

Joyeaux Noel - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

November 2023 Christmas Movie Premieres

Lacey Chabert is pulling double duty for Hallmark this month by appearing in two new movies, including Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, which is the sequel to last year’s hit . Speaking of recent hits, an extended cut of Three Wise Men and a Baby will premiere on the streaming service Hallmark Movies Now, and two of its stars — Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker — also have new movies coming out in November.

Thursday, November 2

My Christmas Guide - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3

Flipping for Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4

Never Been Chris’d - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5

The Santa Summit - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9

A World Record Christmas - Hallmark Movies Now (early access on streaming before November 16 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10

Everything Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11

Christmas Island - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12

A Heidelberg Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas - Hallmark Movies now (early access on streaming before November 30 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

A World Record Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17

Navigating Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18

A Merry Scottish Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19

Holiday Hotline - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22

A Season for Family - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23

Catch Me If You Claus - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24

Letters to Santa - Hallmark - 6 p.m. ET

Holiday Road - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25

Christmas in Notting Hill - Hallmark - 6 p.m. ET

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26

Our Christmas Mural - Hallmark - 6 p.m. ET

A Biltmore Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27

Three Wise Men and a Baby Extended Cut - Hallmark Movies Now

Thursday, November 30

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m.

December 2023 Christmas Movie Premieres

If your faith in love — or at least in the power of a good snow globe — hasn’t been restored by the time we reach the final month of 2023, perhaps you haven’t been paying attention to all of the vital life lessons being doled out through these sometimes-cheesy and always-quaint Christmas movies. For one thing, proximity to royalty always equals romance, and we’ll be able to see that in A Not So Royal Christmas. Let’s see what else is going to help us close out the season:

Friday, December 1

My Norwegian Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2

A Not So Royal Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3

Christmas with a Kiss (working title) - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7

Rescuing Christmas (working title) - Hallmark Movies Now

To All a Good Night - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8

Magic in Mistletoe - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9

Christmas on Cherry Lane - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10

Round and Round - Hallmark - 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

An Ice Palace Romance - Hallmark Movies Now

Heaven Down Here - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas (working title) - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16

Sealed with a List - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17

Friends & Family Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21

A Holiday Spectacular Extended Cut - Hallmark Movies Now

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 8 p.m. ET