John Wick OGs Recall Execs’ Visceral Reactions To The First Film’s Puppy Death Scene And How It Was Filmed
John Wick's puppy launched a franchise but not everybody was on board with it.
In a world where franchise filmmaking is king, making a new franchise isn’t an easy job. And yet, 10 years ago, Stuntmen turned directors Chad Stehelski and David Leitch came together and gave the world John Wick. The movie gave new life to Keanu Reeves and every entry is among the best action movies of the decade. It’s a massive story that starts with the death of a dog, and of all the deaths in the film, that one was the most difficult.
All of the action of the now four-movie series starts off because a gangster kills John Wick’s puppy. It’s the death of the gift given to him by his wife who has recently died. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of John Wick co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch spoke with Business Insider and Leitch discussed the fact that many tried to talk them out of killing the dog. Leitch said…
It’s certainly true that a lot of people have a harder time with animals dying in movies than people. It’s understandable why people would be afraid that killing off the dog would alienate the audience. While a moment like that would certainly be powerful, if it’s too big a moment, it could get the audience to disengage from early on.
But to the directors, the key to John Wick is the fantasy of it all. Stahelski has previously called the movie "wacky" and it's true the franchise has more in common with superhero movies than it might appear at first glance. The world of John Wick is an impossible one. This makes the puppy moment less "real." Another way the scene was handled in a way to not upset people too much was in how the scene was actually filmed. Chad Stahelski described it all saying…
The shooting method disconnects the scene, with the audience seeing it all through John Wick’s disoriented eyes. That likely softened it all to a degree. Still, the question of killing the dog was an issue for the rest of the movie’s production, with some suggesting they change the film's ending to undo it all. Stahelski continued…
What these guys could do, as it turned out, was create an incredibly innovative and stylized action movie that's become one of the best modern action franchises. The original John Wick was a modest hit but one that a lot of fans found via word of mouth. From there sequels would follow with each one becoming a bigger box office hit than the last.
John Wick fans have the spinoff film Ballerina to look forward to on the 2025 movie calendar. The future of the main franchise is a question at this point, but it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of Keanu Reeves as John Wick.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.