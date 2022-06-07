Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Trial With Amber Heard Blew Up There And He Already Has A Huge Number Of Followers
There have been countless TikToks about Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard, and now he can watch them himself.
It’s almost hard to believe it, but the long-standing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally found its conclusion. While the Aquaman actress might appeal the decision, the jury largely sided with Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has joined TikTok after the trial with his ex-wife blew up on the social media platform, and he already has a huge number of followers.
Since the events of the defamation trial were available on TV, there has been a ton of public discourse about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship. Some of those conversations happened on the popular app TikTok, including theories that the 58 year-old actor was dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez. Now that he’s come out on top in the Virginia courtroom, Depp has personally gotten in on the fun. And shortly after starting his TikTok account, there’s already a whopping 3.5 million followers.
This sum of followers on TikTok is all the more notable considering that Johnny Depp hasn’t actually posted any content yet. His bio is short and sweet simply reading:
While Johnny Depp’s likes are currently unavailable to see, there’s no doubt a ton of content for him to catch up on regarding the defamation trial with Amber Heard. The cameras in the courtroom allowed for the public to dissect every moment of the weeks-long trial, including the testimony by both Depp and Heard. And since the verdict was announced, smart money says this trend hasn’t slowed down.
Unlike his libel case against The Sun in the U.K., Johnny Depp largely came out the victor in the defamation suit. Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation, and ordered to pay her ex-husband over $10 million. Meanwhile, Depp was found guilty on one count himself. And the internet has been ablaze since the verdict was revealed.
It should be interesting to see how/if Johnny Depp’s career is ultimately affected by the way the courts ruled in the defamation case against Amber Heard. He was famously asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing his libel case in the U.K.. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in The Secrets of Dumbledore, and only recently started booking some new movie roles.
As for Amber Heard, it was implied in court that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be much smaller than the original blockbuster. It remains to be seen how this plays out, but she’ll definitely be in the movie one way or another. Aquaman 2 will arrive in theaters on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
