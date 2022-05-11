The Internet Thinks Johnny Depp Is Dating His Attorney, Because Of Course

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has been going on for years, and the public is super invested in the drama. This was made all the more true now that their defamation trial has begun stateside in Virginia, with a mass of fans assembling outside the courtroom . And most recently the internet thinks that Depp is dating his attorney, because of course.

With cameras in the courtroom and footage coming straight to our TV’s , there’s been a ton of public discourse about Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. So much so that even Starbucks stores are allowing customers to weigh in via tip jars . And one of the latest wild rumors coming out of the situation is that Depp is dating a member of his legal team named Camille Vasquez. But is there any truth to this? According to TMZ , the answer is no.

The public has been combing through every second of footage from the courtroom, especially where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are concerned. And a few moments shared between Camille Vasquez has resulted in some fans thinking there might be a romantic connection forming. But per an unnamed source connected to the attorney (via TMZ) this is nothing but a rumor. We’ll just have to see if this helps to quell the ongoing stories circulating on social media.

As previously mentioned, the discourse surrounding Depp and Heard’s time in court has been extremely popular online. And some folks have even cut footage of Camille Vasquez and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in hopes of validating the rumor about their romance. You can see one such video below, courtesy of TikTok .

While reports about Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez dating have been denied by TMZ, the insane popularity of the trial is sure to inspire even more rumors about the two. After all, folks have been sounding off about what’s happening in court non-stop on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Case in point: another video from the latter outlet which shows another interaction shared between Depp and Vasquez.

While the trial might be in the midst of a break, you couldn’t tell that from looking online. The public is truly invested in what’s happening in court, especially as both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have taken the stand and alleged details of physical and emotional abuse by the other. And the Aquaman actress is expected to return to the stand once the legal proceedings continue.

Given the millions of dollars on the line, the stakes for the lawsuit are super high. Additionally, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s careers will seemingly be affected by the outcome. As we saw, Depp was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after his libel cast across the pond.