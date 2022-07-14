Johnny Depp Reunited With His Lawyer Camille Vasquez At A Rock Show And Her Outfit Is On Point

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their ongoing legal battle. Things reached a boiling point when the defamation case went to trial in Virginia, with every moment going viral thanks to cameras in the courtroom. The trial being televised also made a celebrity out of lawyer Camille Vasquez. Depp recently reunited with Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit is on point.

Johnny Depp was ultimately the victor in court, with Amber Heard found guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay him a whopping $10 million. His lawyer Camille Vasquez got famous in the process, partly thanks to rumors that she and the actor were actually dating . The two recently caught up in a much more casual setting: a Jeff Beck show in Prague, with the video going viral on places like Instagram . Check it out for yourself, and Vasquez’s A+ outfit.

It’s almost hard to recognize Camille Vasquez out of her work attire. But she’s a normal person like the rest of us, and is going to have more casual outfits in places like a concert. In this case it’s some denim bell bottoms and a silk top. Who says lawyers can’t have fun?

The above video is circulating online, and shows Johnny Depp with a group of people at one of his recent concerts with Jeff Beck in Prague. While waving to fans we see Camille Vasquez visible, showing her continued relationship with Depp . She’s also presumably still on his legal team, as the fallout from the Amber Heard trial continues to play out.

Johnny Depp has clearly been putting a ton of focus on music as of late. He was noticeably absent when the jury read the verdict of the defamation trial , having already departed to Europe to play guitar alongside Jeff Beck. Since then he’s continued more music gigs, and is even planning a reunion tour for his supergroup Hollywood Vampires. We’ll have to see if Camille Vasquez attends those shows as well.

Of course, music isn’t the only thing in Johnny Depp’s future now that the defamation trial against Amber Heard has seemingly come to an end. While the Aquaman actress’ team is still attempting ways to get the verdict thrown out , they’ve had no luck. And Depp is now preparing to film his first post-trial movie in France, playing King Louis XV.