The Real Winner Of The Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Defamation Trial? His Lawyer Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle in court lasted weeks, and went viral a number of times thanks to the cameras in the courtroom. Ultimately the jury ruled in Depp’s favor, and ordered his ex-wife to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million. But the real winner of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial might be his lawyer Camille Vasquez .

Camille Vasquez became a household name as a result of representing Johnny Depp in court . Plenty of footage of her cross examining Amber Heard went viral, as did TikToks theorizing she might be in a romantic relationship with the actor. And according to TMZ , Vasquez has a ton of options in front of her as a result of the win in court. This includes offers at law firms, a possible career in the media, and maybe even a book of her own.

From the sounds of this latest report, Camille Vasquez is taking a ton of meetings about the future of her career, both within and outside the courtroom. She’s reportedly speaking with agents and network executives about a variety of potential projects including broadcast roles and speaking engagements. What’s more, she might even be considering opening her own production company. We’ll just have to see how these wild rumors all play out as Vasquez continues to make headlines in her own right.

Regarding her potential future as a lawyer, which Camille Vasquez is reportedly also considering, she’s seemingly got options. Following her high profile performance in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case, she’s reportedly being approached by four major law firms in hopes of bringing her on board. This comes as Vasquez was promoted to the role of partner at her current job. Clearly the wins just keep coming for the 37 year-old attorney.

As previously mentioned, the internet was abuzz about Camille Vasquez throughout the defamation trial in Virginia. Fans dissected every frame of her interactions with Johnny Depp, with rumors circulating that the two might be romantically involved. Vasquez has gone so far as to deny these reports , but that hasn’t stopped some fans from holding out hope. And since she’s expected to represent him in court again in his upcoming assault case, their collaboration will presumably continue for the time being.

After the verdict was announced, Camille Vasquez and her colleague Ben Chew have done a number of televised interviews about what it was like working on Johnny Depp’s case against Amber Heard, as well as defending the Edwards Scissorhands actor in court. Vasquez also recently made headlines for coming to the aid of an elderly person on a plane , and being recognized by fellow passengers in a video circulating around social media.