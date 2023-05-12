Johnny Depp Signed An Over $20 Million Deal With Dior, Breaking A Big Record

Johnny Depp ’s name has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons these past five years after his split from Amber Heard spiraled into a defamation lawsuit with serious claims made between the two of them. However, amidst it all, French fashion company Dior has stood by its fragrance partnership with him, and will continue to do so with a new $20 million deal the brand just struck with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Dior may have taken flack for working with Johnny Depp after he was on trial for sexual assault claims from ex-wife Amber Heard, but the luxury brand and the actor have had a strong partnership since 2015 as he serves as the face of Dior Sauvage. It was even reported earlier this year that Depp’s cologne continued to be a “leader in perfume sales” in 2022 “driven by the image of Johnny Depp.” With that in mind, the actor and Dior just broke the record for the biggest men’s fragrance deal ever with a three-year $20 million deal, per Variety .

The report contrasts Depp’s new brand deal to that of Robert Pattinson’s Dior Homme, which he was reportedly paid $12 million to be the spokesperson for. Additionally, the likes of Brad Pitt allegedly made $7 million for his Chanel No. 5 deal. Apparently, most huge stars make in the neighborhood of $2 to $4 million on fragrance partnerships like this, so Depp just hit the jackpot with Dior. The current brand messaging of Dior Sauvage has Depp embodying his own sense of style and even holding a guitar. The fragrance itself has spicy, fresh and woody notes.

Jeanne Du Barry (Image credit: Le Pacte) Cannes Director Defends Johnny Depp's Jeanne Du Barry Coming To The Festival: Not A ‘Controversial Choice

Prior to this new fragrance deal and the 2022 defamation trial, Depp sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” in an article, and the libel lawsuit led him to lose his gig in the Fantastic Beasts movies . Since the Depp vs. Heard case ruled in favor of Johnny Depp with its verdict in June 2022, the actor has been wasting no time getting back into the business of being a major Hollywood star.

He has since filmed a French film called Jeanne du Barry, where he’ll portray Louis XV. The movie, which is his first project in three years, is set to have a fancy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this Tuesday, and it will become available for those with a Netflix subscription at some point. Additionally, Depp has set a directing gig for himself with a movie called Modi, which will feature the likes of Al Pacino and tell the story of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.