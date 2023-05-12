Amber Heard Spotted Taking Pictures With Fans Despite Quitting Hollywood And Moving To Spain

While being a celebrity is a dream for many, the reality of fame can have its downsides. This is especially true when celebrities break up, and their personal life becomes a public manner. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard likely know this all too well, especially when their defamation case was televised and judged by the court of public opinion. While Heard reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Spain, she was recently spotted taking pictures with fans and signing autographs.

Heard and Depp’s defamation case was given a verdict about a year ago, following a long and grueling legal battle. Since then the public has watched as Johnny Depp began his professional comeback, both in music and in film. But his ex-wife has been doing the opposite, staying out of the public eye and raising her daughter in Spain where they could have some privacy. But despite this she was recently photographed signing autographs and posing for photos with fans. You can see one of the images below:

(Image credit: (Photo By Jose Ramon Hernando/Europa Press via Getty Images))

It certainly seems like the Aquaman 2 actress is in good spirits while living abroad with her daughter. She’s reportedly been able to operate with much more anonymity than if she was in Hollywood, which was no doubt a welcome change given how transfixed the public was with her and Depp during and directly after their defamation trial. We’ll just have to see if/when she ever returns to the states and continues her career as an actress.

As previously mentioned, cameras in the courtroom made Heard and Depp’s defamation trial into a circus, with fans (and alpacas) camped outside of the courthouse. The public was able to watch both actors’ grueling testimony, where they made allegations of abuse against the other. On top of online chatter, the discourse was so a part of the pop culture landscape that Starbucks tip cups asked customers to pick a side . And it certainly seems like the court of public opinion sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Following the defamation case’s verdict, both actors’ legal teams were still very much at work. Eventually they settled once and for all, with Heard tasked with paying Depp way less than the jury originally ordered. That’s when the 37 year-old actress slipped away from the public eye and started living in Spain.

The Edward Scissorhand actor’s professional comeback is in full swing, with Depp’s first post-trial movie debuting at Cannes . The cast for his next directorial effort was also announced, and includes Al Pacino. As for Heard, she’ll appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although there are rumors about how large her role might be this time around.