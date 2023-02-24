Why Johnny Depp Left Hollywood And Has Moved To London

Actor Johnny Depp has had a wild last few years, as his notoriety shifted from this career as a character actor to this long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. But following the defamation case’s verdict and the two of them finally settling, he’s seemingly moving onto the next stage of his life. And now we know why Depp left Hollywood and has moved to London for the time being. Looks like he won’t be on any of those Hollywood homes tours anytime soon.

During the defamation trial Johnny Depp was living with his friend, late musician Jeff Beck. After his passing he remained in the U.K., and is reportedly alternating between a hotel and staying with friends across the pond. But why isn’t he returning stateside? A new report by The Times (opens in new tab) indicates that he’s more comfortable in London or Paris than major cities in the states. A quote by an insider reads:

The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting. As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there. He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed.

There you have it. It looks like Johnny Depp simply feels more comfortable in the U.K., when compared to cities like New York or Los Angeles that are all hustle and bustle. One has to wonder if he might be able to operate with more anonymity in Europe, despite still being a very recognizable public figure. We'll just have to wait and see as his post-trial life plays out before our eyes.

Given just how public his legal battle with Amber Heard was, it makes a great deal of sense that Johnny Depp might want to step away from major American hub cities. Cameras in the courtroom allowed folks at home to watch every moment of the trial, including the disturbing testimony given by both actors. And as a result, the court of public opinion made its own decision, inspiring countless memes about the defamation case.

While Johnny Depp seemingly hasn't found a full-time residence in London just yet, he's got a support system across the pond. This is no doubt important as both he and Amber Heard attempt to move on from their viral controversies. And that includes a possible professional comeback.

As soon as the verdict came down in Johnny Depp's favor, he seemingly began his comeback tour. This included public appearances at the VMAs and on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show, as well as touring with Jeff Beck as a musician. Depp also filmed his first post-trial movie, and even picked up a directing gig. Finally, he's returned as the face of Dior's fragrance Sauvage.

It's currently unclear when Johnny Depp's new projects will be released. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. As for Amber Heard, she's expected to appear in Aquaman 2 on December 25th.

