Johnny Depp Was The Only Mourner Jeff Beck’s Wife Asked To Help Her Say Goodbye To The Singer
Johnny Depp had a close relationship with Jeff Beck before his sudden death last month.
Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, although he’s most recently been making headlines thanks to his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. But their defamation case has finally been settled, allowing both celebrities to try and move on from the controversy. Depp has definitely been keeping busy as both a musician and filmmaker, going straight from the courtroom to a tour with late musician Jeff Beck. And it turns out he was the only mourner that Beck’s wife asked to help her say goodbye to the late singer.
Jeff Beck suddenly passed away on January 10th due to contracting bacterial meningitis, shortly after doing a world tour with Johnny Depp in tow. The two had a very close relationship, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even living with Beck and his wife Sandra Cash in the midst of the Amber Heard trial. And according to The Daily Mail, he was the only one that accompanied Sandra and their dog Paddy as they buried him on their property in Wadhurst, East Sussex.
This private ceremony was described as a “green ceremony”, where Jeff Beck’s body was buried by his loved ones on his private property. This reportedly happened the day after the funeral, which was a starry event that included the likes of Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. Following his sudden death, it’s been abundantly clear how respected Beck was in the music world overall.
As for Johnny Depp, he’s expected to remain on the property with Sandra Cash for the time being. Daily Mail got a quote from someone close to him, who shared just how close he was to Jeff Beck prior to his passing. It reads:
It makes a great deal of sense that the two shared such a strong bond, especially in the ways that Jeff Beck and his family were there for him during the long and very public legal battle with Amber Heard. Another quote shares how the late musician was hoping that Depp could find a companion as he did with Sandra Cash in life. That insider said:
There have been plenty of rumors about Johnny Depp’s romantic life during and after the defamation trial, some of which included his lawyer Camille Vasquez. And while he might be mourning the loss of a dear friend, Depp’s professional comeback seems to be in motion. He’s been doing very public appearances, has returned as the face of Dior’s scene Sauvage, and has already filmed his first post-trial movie. Although there have been some rumors about trouble on the set. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.