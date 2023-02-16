Johnny Depp Was The Only Mourner Jeff Beck’s Wife Asked To Help Her Say Goodbye To The Singer

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, although he’s most recently been making headlines thanks to his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard . But their defamation case has finally been settled , allowing both celebrities to try and move on from the controversy. Depp has definitely been keeping busy as both a musician and filmmaker, going straight from the courtroom to a tour with late musician Jeff Beck. And it turns out he was the only mourner that Beck’s wife asked to help her say goodbye to the late singer.

Jeff Beck suddenly passed away on January 10th due to contracting bacterial meningitis, shortly after doing a world tour with Johnny Depp in tow. The two had a very close relationship, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even living with Beck and his wife Sandra Cash in the midst of the Amber Heard trial. And according to The Daily Mail , he was the only one that accompanied Sandra and their dog Paddy as they buried him on their property in Wadhurst, East Sussex.

This private ceremony was described as a “green ceremony”, where Jeff Beck’s body was buried by his loved ones on his private property. This reportedly happened the day after the funeral, which was a starry event that included the likes of Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. Following his sudden death, it’s been abundantly clear how respected Beck was in the music world overall.

As for Johnny Depp, he’s expected to remain on the property with Sandra Cash for the time being. Daily Mail got a quote from someone close to him, who shared just how close he was to Jeff Beck prior to his passing. It reads:

There was genuine love between the two men, and Johnny had huge admiration for him and his talent.

It makes a great deal of sense that the two shared such a strong bond, especially in the ways that Jeff Beck and his family were there for him during the long and very public legal battle with Amber Heard. Another quote shares how the late musician was hoping that Depp could find a companion as he did with Sandra Cash in life. That insider said:

It was always Jeff’s great wish that Johnny would find someone who was good for him, a soulmate, in the way Sandra was his soulmate. They would talk about it often.