Insider Shares Details About Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck’s Friendship, And How Pirates Actor Was By His Side Before His Death

Actor Johnny Depp has made countless headlines over the past few years, largely related to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. After the verdict was revealed , Depp immediately began touring as a musician alongside friend and rock star Jeff Beck . Unfortunately, the latter icon’s generations of fans were saddened to hear the news that he had passed away at the age of 78. An insider shares details about Depp and Beck’s friendship, and how the Pirates actor was by his side before his death.

Jeff Beck was a truly legendary guitarist, working with the Yardbirds, The Jeff Beck Group, and Beck, Bogert & Appice. Prior to his death he was spending a lot of time with Johnny Depp, who lived with him during the defamation trial before they went off on tour together. Per a report by People , the Edward Scissorhands actor was with Beck until the very end, along with a few other rock stars who who were at his bedside. That anonymous source seemingly revealed how Depp is coping with this loss, saying:

They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks. Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated.

I mean, can you blame him? While Jeff Beck obviously lived a long and wildly successful life, his sudden illness and death was shocking to both his fans and those who actually knew him interpersonally. And consdiering just how much time Johnny Depp spent with him over the last few years, it makes sense that he might be still processing this shocking news.

While the source who spoke to People chose to keep their name out of the story, they’re seemingly close to the Johnny Depp camp. He’s remained been in the public eye due to the trial with Amber Heard, even when staying with Jeff Beck as it all played out. Which is no doubt why the emotions are strong related to his sudden death from bacterial meningits.

The love shared between Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck was clearly mutual, and they’ve both gone on record to gush about the other person’s character and musicality. They released an album titled 18 in July, where Beck explained his connection with the 59 year-old character actor. At the time he put it,

I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages. He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.

Of course, cinephiles can also attest to Johnny Depp’s skill as a musician, with his singing voice on display in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd. And fans got to see him and Jeff Beck rocking out on tour, with even Depp’s famous lawyer Camille Vasquez attending the post-trial shows . We’ll just have to wait and see if he makes any statement or official response to his friend and collaborator’s passing.