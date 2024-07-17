Johnny Depp And Will Smith Are Making Career Comebacks, And They're Hanging Out While Doing It

Actors Will Smith and Johnny Depp have had long, wildly successful careers in Hollywood. But most recently their names have become synonymous with their respective controversies: Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, and Depp's relationship with Amber Heard and their legal battle. Depp and Smith are making career comebacks, and they're hanging out while doing it. Let's break it all down.

Ever since his defamation case verdict was revealed, Johnny Depp has been living in Europe and dipping his toes back into the movie business with occasion projects. Meanwhile, Will Smith's Bad Boys: Ride or Die has been a wild success, and he's been more active in the Hollywood scene. Apparently this duo of A-listers have been spending time together, as a recent photo on Instagram showed them in Italy. Check it out below:

A post shared by Ahmed Saad (@ahmedsaadofficial) A photo posted by on

While their controversies are very different, I have to wonder what their conversations might be like. They both have bad personal struggles in some way overshadow their professional careers, and it should be interesting to see how each of their respective comebacks continue developing.

The pair were reportedly on the yacht of yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad when this photo was taken, as they're both spending time in Italy ahead of a very unique gig that they're doing. So what professional moment brought these to together in this way? It's not one you might have guessed.

What are Johnny Depp and Will Smith doing in Italy?

While Will Smith dropped out of the Film Academy and was banned from the Oscars for a decade, he's been staying quite busy. And both he and Johnny Depp are in Italy because they'll be appearing in Andrea Bocelli's three-day, star-studded concert lineup at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico. The legendary singer announced both of their upcoming appearances on Instagram, check out one such post below:

A post shared by Andrea Bocelli (@andreabocelliofficial) A photo posted by on

Currently it's unclear what either Depp or Smith might be performing with Andrea Bocelli. This surprise gig is perhaps more expected for the Edward Scissorhands actor, as Depp started touring as a musician with his late friend Jeff Beck right after his trial with Amber Heard came to a close. So he's definitely got a clear musical background that might be used while performing with an iconic voice like Bocelli.

As for Will Smith, he's obviously got a history in the music genre as well. He recorded a number of albums in the '90s and early aughts, as well as performing the iconic Fresh Prince theme song. Most recently Smith stretched his musical muscles by performing as the Genie in the live-action Aladdin, including the beloved track "Friend Like Me."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It remains to be seen how both of these actors' comebacks continue, and if/when Depp ever returns to Hollywood. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.