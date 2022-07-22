Johnny Depp’s Team Has Responded After Amber Heard Files Appeal On Defamation Verdict
Amber Heard is continuing to fight the verdict of the defamation case against Johnny Depp.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted for years, with the public watching as various lawsuits in multiple countries played out. Things really heated up when the defamation case began in Virginia, with cameras in the courtroom allowing every moment to be watched and memed by the public. And now Depp’s team has responded after Heard filed an appeal on the defamation verdict.
After weeks in court, Johnny Depp was ultimately the victor in the defamation case against Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress was tasked with paying a whopping $10 million to her ex, with Heard’s team attempting to get the verdict thrown out in a few different ways. This includes recently filing an appeal, while citing the social media storm that followed the trial. Depp’s team has issued a response to Deadline over this latest twist, which reads:
There you have it. It looks like Johnny Depp’s team of lawyers isn’t all that concerned over Amber Heard’ latest attempt to fight the defamation verdict. Despite this ongoing process, the Pirates of the Caribbean stars’ representation maintain the evidence and proceedings of the defamation trial speak for themselves.
Considering how much of a circus their legal battle has been, one might wonder why Amber Heard is continuing to fight and extending the process. But the answer seems obvious: the $10 million dollars she was ordered to pay. Heard’s lawyers have gone on record saying she didn’t have a way to pay that sum, which could lead to her losing her home and giving future wages to Depp. As a reminder, the team’s recent statement about the appeal reads as follows:
Of course, this isn’t the first time that Amber Heard and her legal team have attempted to get the defamation verdicts thrown out. They recently took aim at the unnamed Juror 15, claiming the wrong person might have served on the jury. Depp’s team had a statement about that move as well, and that strategy was ultimately unsuccessful.
Professionally, Johnny Depp is keeping busy with music gigs as well as preparing to shoot his first post-trial movie. Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman 2, although her role was reportedly reduced. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
