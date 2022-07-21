Amber Heard’s Spokeperson Calls Out ‘Twitter Bonfires’ As The Actress’ Legal Team Files Notice To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

Almost immediately following the verdict in the dueling defamation lawsuits between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Heard’s legal team announced plans to appeal the verdict. Now, the notice to appeal has been officially been filed, so everybody is likely preparing for the social media firestorm to begin anew.

Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $15 million in damages due to what a jury found to be defaming statements in a Washington Post editorial she wrote. The damage award was lowered to a little over $10 million in order to comply with Virginia state law, but Heard’s side isn’t ready to pay that. Variety has confirmed the notice to appeal has been filed. In filing the appeal a spokesperson for Amber Heard said the court made errors the first time around, and thus the verdict needed to be appealed, despite the “Twitter bonfires” that will come as a result. The statement reads...

We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.

And there will certainly be "Twitter bonfires" following this appeal. The first trial was a media, and social media, circus, so there's no reason to believe that the appeal will be any different. both sides had their supporters, as well as their own very vocal detractors.

The social media attacks were even an element of Amber Heard's defamation case, as the Aquaman star believed that Depp had hired an army of bots to defame her on Twitter. A recent report indicated that this wasn't the case, that most of the people attacking Heard were, in fact, human, which might actually be worse.

