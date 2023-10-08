‘I Bought A One-Way Ticket To Hell And Back’: Jackass' Bam Margera Opens Up About Why Rehab Didn’t Work And What Helped His Sobriety Journey

Bam Margera has been wrestling with substance abuse, which has not only strained his relationships with his ex-partner, who’s suing him , his family, and former Jackass comrades but also led to a slew of legal troubles. In a new candid interview, the legendary daredevil opened up about his tumultuous journey through addiction, legal entanglements and unsuccessful attempts at rehabilitation. He also shared insights into why rehab didn't work for him and confirmed rumors of his sobriety . Additionally, Margera revealed what ultimately put him on the path to being sober.

The media personality's history of substance abuse and run-ins with the law have been well-documented. The troubled star recently appeared on the Preston & Steve show on 93.3 WMMR, where he candidly discussed his journey to sobriety and the turbulent events that have unfolded in his life over the past few months. In his own words:

I bought a one-way ticket to hell and back, and I’ll explain, but I’m phenomenal now. I have the Guinness Book of World Records of longest Florida shuffle – fifteen back-to-back rehabs, usually 90 days of peace but sometimes more. Luckily, I had phenomenal insurance, and the interventionist knows that if you have insurance, they’ll find every reason to keep you there. So now that I’m out... All that didn’t work, because I got forced into these rehabs like sabotaged by friends and family saying like, ‘Hey, Bam, come to Ruth’s Chris Steak House and have a nice fancy dinner.’ And it’s not a dinner, it’s just an intervention [sabotage]. So I’m already ready to get out [of rehab]. Like, ‘I can’t wait to get out just to sip on a White Claw and give you the bird.’ So, all that didn’t work because I was already bitter about it.

Bam Margera's struggles with addiction and his tumultuous relationship with rehabilitation programs were a rollercoaster ride that seemed never-ending. In August, after an incident that led to a public intoxication arrest in Radnor Township, he received a court order to wear an ankle-monitoring bracelet and participate in Alcoholics Anonymous. As he continued his story though, Margera revealed the turning point that led to his current 45 days of sobriety was a new relationship. He continued:

But when I was at my wit’s end in LA, I was at the Sunset Marquee, and I’ve about had it because it’s a legal matter with custody issue between Phoenix Wolf, my five-year-old son, and Nikki and all this stuff. And I just happened to meet the most phenomenal girl ever. Her name is Danny Marie – [she’s] right here. … So we connected big time [, and] she gave me an ultimatum – her pusswa or the Vodka. … 45 days now sober.

During the interview, the Viva La Bam star openly discussed the persistent legal hurdles he's been facing, which include the consequences of his exclusion from Jackass Forever and an ongoing custody battle for his 5-year-old son, Phoenix. He sadly revealed that he hasn't had the opportunity to see his son for over 200 days, a heartbreaking situation that arose following Phoenix's mother, Nikki Boyd, initiating divorce proceedings against the CKY alum in February. On a more optimistic note, it is a nice change of pace hearing the Haggard writer sharing he has a new girlfriend who has played a pivotal role in his commitment to sobriety and has introduced structure into his life.

We can only hope that Bam Margera continues to take ownership of his journey toward sobriety and remains steadfast on the path to recovery.