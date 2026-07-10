‘Proud Of That One.’ Johnny Knoxville Celebrates The Greatest Accidental Jackass Extras Of All Time

The fifth and final Jackass film , Best and Last, has finally hit the 2026 movie schedule , which means a fresh round of interviews with everyone’s favorite comedians-slash-crash-test-dummies. Over the past 26 years, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the crew have created some of the wildest stunts in cinematic history, and everyone has their favorites, including those who actually lived through them. And recently, the creator and star celebrated one of the franchise’s all-time great bits. While the stunt itself is unforgettable, his comments also reminded me that some of the best Jackass moments come from unsuspecting bystanders who could never have prepared for the madness walking through the door.

Knoxville appeared on an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, and the brothers asked him if there were any stunts he was surprised they actually got away with. That led him right to one of the strangest and funniest moments from the first Jackass movie. He said:

When [Ryan] Dunn stuck the little toy car up his a** in the first movie. Uh, we’re all real proud of that one… Oh my god. That lady who first looks at the X-ray, that look on her face, and that doctor was… You couldn’t cast a doctor that was better than that dude.

Honestly, he is not wrong. The stunt itself is absurd enough on paper, and, famously, so gnarly that Steve-O refused to do it . Dunn goes to a doctor with a toy car lodged where toy cars absolutely do not belong, and the crew lets the medical setting do the rest. But the reason the bit still works so well is that the reactions around him are priceless. You can plan the stunt, but you cannot manufacture that sort of response.

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That is what makes the nurse and doctor such perfect accidental Jackass extras. They are not trying to be funny. They are not mugging for the camera or playing along too hard. They are simply processing, in real time, the fact that a grown man has walked into their office with a Matchbox-adjacent emergency and an explanation that makes no sense.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Dickhouse)

The Kelce brothers and Knoxville then started reliving some of the best lines from the sketch, including Dunn’s legendary attempt to play innocent by asking how the car got there because he did not remember eating it. Knoxville laughed while recalling the doctor’s perfect response:

‘Oh, you didn’t eat that… Maybe you stuck it up your ass.’

That is medical professionalism under impossible circumstances—deadpan, direct and absolutely impossible to improve. Knoxville is right that you could not cast someone better. If a comedy writer invented that doctor’s delivery, it would feel too neat. Because it happened in the wild, it becomes even funnier. The full clip, which includes moments from the original scene, is available in the video below.

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