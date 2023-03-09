Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Michael Cera And More From The Cast Of Superbad, Then And Now

Superbad is arguably one of the best coming of age comedies of our time sporting stars like Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, and Seth Rogen. Somehow over 15 years have now passed since the movie’s premiere, and . so much has happened to the stars
Recently,
for Jonah Hill’s new Netflix documentary, social media has been buzzing with praise Stutz, a film about his profound journey with his therapist. And let’s not forget Emma Stone’s thrilling performance in Cruella, which even . Seth Rogen has also been making headlines with his comments about how earned her a sequel deal since no one has made a good high school movie Superbad. Take a look at these throwback cast member photos from the Superbad premiere compared to images of them now.
Image 1 of 20
Christopher Mintz-Plasse at the Los Angeles premiere of Superbad (Image credit: E. Charbonneau / Staff/ Getty Images) Christopher Mintz-Plasse attends the Los Angeles premiere of Honor Society 2022 (Image credit: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer/ Getty Images) Seth Rogen attends the Los Angeles premiere of Superbad (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor/ Getty Images) Seth Rogen attends Hilarity for Charity DC Reception in Mclean, Virginia 2022 (Image credit: Shannon Finney / Stringer/ Getty Images) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) Bill Hader attends the Season 3 premiere of Barry in Culver City, California 2022 (Image credit: Araya Doheny / Stringer/ Getty Images) Dave Franco attends the Fox Fall Eco-Casino party (Image credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor/ Getty Images) Dave Franco attends the Day Shift Dallas Fan Screening 2022 (Image credit: Omar Vega / Stringer/ Getty Images) Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Superbad (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor/ Getty Images) Emma Stone attends the premiere for Bleat in Athens, Greese (Image credit: Milos Bicanski / Stringer/ Getty Images) Michael Cera attends the Los Angeles premiere for Superbad (Image credit: Patrick McMullan / Contributor/ Getty Images) Michael Cera on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live 2022 (Image credit: Randy Holmes / Contributor/ Getty Images) Joe Lo Truglio attends the Los Angeles premiere of Superbad (Image credit: Patrick McMullan / Contributor/ Getty Images) Joe Lo Truglio appears on ABC's Celebrity Family Fued 2022 (Image credit: Christopher Willard / Contributor/ Getty Images) Jonah Hill attends the premiere of Superbad in Los Angeles (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff/ Getty Images) Jonah Hill attends the world premiere of Don't Look Up in New York City 2021 (Image credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor/ Getty Images) Martha MacIsaac attends the Los Angeles premiere of Superbad (Image credit: Michael Buckner / Staff/ Getty Images) Martha MacIsaac attends Unicorn Store screening in Los Angeles, California (Image credit: Rachel Murray / Stringer/ Getty Images) Kevin Corrigan attends the 17th Annual Gotham Awards in Brooklyn, New York (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty Images) Kevin Corrigan attends The After Party for Greed in New York City 2022 (Image credit: Paul Bruinooge / Contributor/ Getty Images)