Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Debuts Official Title, First Images, And Plot Details, And I'm Floored By Where The Story's Going Next

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: when you’ve got movies like the next Jurassic World picture on the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies, it’s never too early to get hyped. Today is a good example why that’s true, as have now confirmed the title, and plotline, to Scarlet Johansson’s upcoming legacy-quel. And for those of you following those Jurassic World 4 rumors we previously discussed, you’ll know why I’m absolutely floored by where this story is going next.

Jurassic World Rebirth Now Has An Official Title

Friends, readers, and fellow Jurassic World devotees…welcome, to the official title of the next film in the Jurassic Universe! Jurassic World Rebirth is now confirmed, thanks to a beautiful title treatment video released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment; along with all of the other fun in store.

So before we jump too deep into the long grass, let’s take a moment to soak in this beautiful reveal video:

I swear, hearing those notes of John Williams’ iconic theme always feels like seeing an old friend. Which leads to the promising plot details revealed about where Jurassic World Rebirth is heading plot-wise. Which is good, because in addition to the new photo of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey you saw above, there’s one other picture that was released to the public. And this one’s really selling the danger aspect of director Gareth Edwards’ new chapter of Jurassic lore.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s Story Is A Continuation Of The Current Era Of Films

One huge question that has been hanging in the air since Jurassic World 4’s initial announcement was whether or not this new adventure would be a reboot. Well, that uncertainty has officially been vanquished, and in a way that I’m excited to say carries on with the story set into motion by director Colin Trevorrow’s trilogy-capping legacy-quel.

What we know about Jurassic World Rebirth is about to grow exponentially. So hold onto your butts, and check out the first piece of the official synopsis:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

This plot feels like something that only a few writers would have thought to include, and returning Jurassic Park writer David Koepp is definitely one of them. With the Isla Nublar dinosaurs roaming around the world, this new wrinkle sounds exactly like the Lysene Contingency rearing its head again. Somebody, for the sake of my productivity and mental health, please check on Roberta the T-Rex.

Without medical attention, our beloved creatures could go extinct once again. Which is where Jurassic World Rebirth’s further plot details come into play; as well as that photo above that shows a fatigue clad Mahershala Ali screaming with a flare in his hand. Why he’s there, and what it has to do with Scarlett Johansson, is revealed in this next piece of the synopsis puzzle:

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Do you hear that, readers? It’s the hordes of Jurassic Park III fans pumping their fists in the air, as this fresh genetically engineered hell is starting to sound a lot like the most maligned entry in the original trilogy. A top secret assignment, securing “genetic material,” and a shipwrecked family all make for a recipe that further hints at a potential return to Isla Sorna.

Like any good Jurassic film worth its dino DNA, there’s a group of characters along for the ride that can either help or hinder Scarlett Johansson’s Zora along the way. So keep that in mind as you read the rest of the cast’s character descriptions, provided among the other studio provided details you saw above:

"[Mahershala] Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader."

"Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis."

"Emmy nominee Rupert Friend appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs."

"Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family."

This is a lot to take in, but at the same time it’s such a happy moment to be able to swim in the new reveals that have spelled out where the future of Michael Crichton’s legendary creation is heading. Though I do apologize for those who have concerns over the MCU's Blade reboot, as some how Mahershala Ali has had enough time to be a part of this rapidly moving project, and practically ready for the press tour.