Karen Gillan Celebrates Wrapping On Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King Adaptation With Fun TikTok Video

It wasn't long ago that it was announced that Karen Gillan and more joined Mike Flanagan for his latest feature film. She reunited with her Oculus director for his upcoming Stephen King adaptation . Now, the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy star has completed her work and has bid a bittersweet farewell to the master of horror's The Life of Chuck adaptation. And she celebrated the occasion by sharing a fun TikTok video.

As she wrapped up her role, the Jumanji vet couldn't resist sharing a cheeky behind-the-scenes moment with her fans through social media. In a video she posted on TikTok, the star offered her followers a glimpse into her post-shoot celebration. With a playful pout gracing her face, she revealed a unique memento she had taken from the set to commemorate her time on The Life of Chuck. And what was this one-of-a-kind keepsake? It happened to be none other than the back of her onset chair, which you can catch a glimpse of in the embedded video below:

That's certainly a wonderful keepsake from production and, judging by the vibe of the post, one gets the impression that the Gunpowder Milkshake star had a good time working on Mike Flanagan's movie. Given the director's skills, one would think that Flanagan was able to bring out a wonderful performance from the talented actress. These two are a solid pair, and I have no doubt they'll deliver something special.

Adapted from three interlinked stories found in Stephen King's 2020 anthology, If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck takes a unique narrative approach by exploring the life of its central character, Charles Krantz, in reverse. It commences with his passing at the age of 39 due to a brain tumor and gradually unravels his life's story, culminating with his childhood in a house rumored to be haunted. This intriguing project will see the creative mind behind Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher serving as the producer, writer and director and collaborating once again with his longstanding partner at Intrepid Pictures, Macy.

While perhaps not everyones first choice of story for a big-screen adaptation, the underrated story is a perfect fit for Mike Flanagan, who has proven himself as a master at bringing Stephen King's intricate and eerie narratives to life on the screen with projects like Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Who knows, the filmmaker has unleashed some of the most brutal, scariest moments in the history of Stephen King movie s, so maybe this book-to-screen adaptation could very well rank among Flanagan’s best work .

This adaptation is just one of the exciting projects in Karen Gillan's ever-expanding portfolio. She is set to star alongside Russell Crowe in the upcoming thriller Sleeping Dogs. However, we'll have to wait for it, as the title is an entry on the 2024 movie schedule . Additionally, she'll be lending her voice to the forthcoming animated television musical series Rhona Who Lives By The River. I'm curious to see what she does in all of her upcoming gigs but am particularly curious to see what she does in the aforementioned drama film. (I'm also glad and a little jealous that she got to keep the back of her chair.)

While we eagerly await the release of The Life of Chuck, fans of Karen Gillan can revisit her most famous role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can catch all her appearances with a Disney+ subscription .