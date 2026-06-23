One Thing Karen Gillan Is Absolutely Obsessed With After Joining The Highlander Reboot

Karen Gillan is definitely no stranger to massive film franchises, thanks to her work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of Jumanji. However, she’s now stepping into a very different kind of IP in the form of Highlander. Gillan has been tapped to play Heather MacLeod, the wife of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. Thus far, the actress has expressed a considerable amount of enthusiasm over getting to join this film series. Now, Gillan’s opening up about one aspect of the experience that she's truly obsessed with.

From my personal vantage point, Gillan is the kind of star who commits to a role, as her layered performance as Marvel’s Nebula alone is proof of that. When it comes to Highlander, though, it seems there’s an added layer of significance here. The fan-favorite actress recently spoke about that while chatting with Rayo and expressed her affection for the franchise’s original 1986 movie. From there, Gillan lovingly discussed the action film’s key link to her heritage:

I love the original Highlander. To combine something that I genuinely love with the place that I love more than anywhere, which is the Highlands of Scotland, it's like a dream come true.

So it would seem that the opportunity for Gillan to film this movie in her native country of Scotland is something she’s particularly obsessed with, and I can understand why. It’s natural for people to take pride in their place of origin and their culture as a whole. As for Gillan, her affection for the Highlands has truly been palpable through the lovely set photos she’s been sharing on social media amid principal photography. During her interview, Gillan further emphasized the novelty of getting to film in her “natural habitat”:

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I don't know if this will ever happen again, where I get to make a giant film that I'm really excited about in the place where I grew up. It's going to be worlds colliding.

Speaking of colliding, some truly awesome actors are going to come to blows (on-screen) in this upcoming action movie as well. Cast members Dave Bautista and Djimon Hounsou will fight while playing the roles of The Kurgan and Sunda Kastagir, respectively. Those two stars, along with Henry Cavill and Karen Gillan, will be joined by Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela and Jeremy Irons. That feels like quite an eclectic bunch to make a movie with in Scotland, and I wish I could be a fly on the wall somewhere within that set.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, Highlander is a reboot of the classic fantasy franchise and sees Connor MacLeod learning of his true identity as an “Immortal” and using his skills to obtain The Prize. That quest will ultimately bring him into conflict with Kurgan and, along the way, romance is likely to ensue between Connor and Heather. Stahelski is aiming to “upgrade” the franchise for a new generation of viewers, though I certainly wouldn't be surprised if he were to maintain the fantastical elements that have long been synonymous with it.

The early looks at Highlander that have been shared thus far don’t give too much away and actually spark more questions than answers. Still, I have a feeling Stahelski is planning something truly special, and I’m so glad the Scottish Karen Gillan landed a role. I look forward to hearing more about her experience making the movie, and I hope she continues to drop photos featuring picturesque landscapes ahead of the movie’s release date, which has not been revealed as of this writing.