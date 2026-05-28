Karen Gillan Is Joining The Cast Of Shrinking, And I Have Guesses About Who She'll Play

Shrinking is absolutely one of the best TV shows on right now, but after the emotional Season 3 ending, it’s clear that we’re about to enter a decidedly new chapter with Season 4. One part of that newness is MCU vet Karen Gillan, who has officially joined the cast. But, who is the Scottish actress going to play?

Gillan is a versatile actress currently best known for playing Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films, or starring in the Jumanji movies with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. (But she'll always be Amy Pond to some.) Now, she’s been tapped for a “recurring role” in Shrinking Season 4, per Variety , and you can bet I’m hyped for her to join the cast. Because though she's most famous for action roles — such filming the upcoming Highlander movie — she’s known for quite a few comedies too, and this feels like a great move for her.

Could She Be A New Therapist At The Practice?

The most obvious guess I think of for Karen Gillan in Shrinking is her playing a new therapist at the practice the show revolves around. After Harrison Ford’s Paul decided to move in with his daughter and her family on the East Coast there’s a spot open at the spot that was handed over to Jessica Williams’ Gaby. I could see Gillan jelling with Gaby and Jason Segel’s Jimmy comedically, and it would be fun for Jimmy to suddenly become the only guy in the office.

Latest Videos From

There’s already been jokes that Jimmy and Gaby are above-average height, with Williams being six feet tall and Segel being 6’4. Gillan is similarly very tall, at 5’11 I’m seeing them as being a beloved trio already.

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices vary.

Or Maybe She’s A Patient?

The other bright idea I have is Gillan playing one of Jimmy’s new regulars. After what happened in Season 3, I don’t see him treating Sean anymore, and I think there will have to be more characters for him to “Jimmy” and there’s a lot of versatile directions Gillan could go as someone who needs a therapist’s help.

(Image credit: Sky)

Other Stretch Guesses

One of my other guesses is Karen Gillan playing the role that will be the endgame partner for Jimmy. This is a stretch because Season 3 was clearly setting up Cobie Smulders’ Sofi being his love interest since the finale ended with him going on a date with her.

However, I should also note that Shrinking Season 4 will reportedly have a time jump of a year or so, so it’s possible that things between Jimmy and Sofi don’t work out. Creator Bill Lawrence has said that while the show won’t end at Season 4 it probably will at Season 5 and Season 6, and I could see the series pointing out how the first woman Jimmy dates might not be his person.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or, maybe Karen Gillan is playing a character on the East Coast that interacts with either Paul or Alice? Last we left them both, they are starting new lives and might need new blood to keep their plotlines fresh. We know that Ford isn’t planning on hanging up his Shrinking role anytime soon!

I can guess all day, but ultimately I am excited and trust in whatever the plan actually is. While we wait, you can check out Season 1-3 via Apple TV subscription, and look forward to Gillan gracing the 2026 movie schedule with Jumanji: Open World on December 25.