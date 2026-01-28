The First Look At Henry Cavill's Highlander Is Giving Me More Questions Than Answers
There can be only one, and he looks good.
There have been attempts to reboot the Highlander franchise for years, but fans of the immortals fighting to the death can finally breathe a sigh of relief because the movie is actually happening. Henry Cavill is set to star in the reboot directed by Chad Stahelski, and we now have our first look at the new Connor MaCloud, and he looks pretty good.
Henry Cavill dropped two shots on his Instagram page, which show him in two very different locations, one appears to be the far east, and the other appears to be a cathedral. In one, he's holding a sword, in the other, he dons the classic Highlander trenchcoat, because how else are you going to walk around in public armed with a sword without making it obvious? Check it out.
As a fan of the Highlander franchise, I love everything about this. I've always felt Highlander was a franchise that truly needed a reboot, because the original films never really capitalized well on the franchise's potential, but I have to admit this is not what I expected from a first look.
Isn't Cavill's Highlander Supposed To Be More Of A Period Piece?
Both images appear to be set in the modern day. While the locations could be from different times, Cavill's character looks to be in more or less modern dress. While it had been reported that at least some of Highlander would take place in modern day, my impression was that the movie would much more of an origin story, whith a greater focus on the 1500s in the Scottish Highlands, than the original movie.
